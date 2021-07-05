Independence Day at 25: The ultimate multiplex blockbuster still has its charms

Independence Day: Who didn't want to see a movie where the White House gets blown to smithereens by alien invaders?

Independence Day (M, 145mins) Directed by Roland Emmerich ***½

It was arguably the high-water mark of the multiplex era.

A movie whose marketing carpet bombed cinemagoers for months in advance, teasing prospective audiences with THAT trailer – the one where the aliens blow up the White House. The sci-fi action-adventure that turned a rapper and sitcom actor into a big screen star and brought the popular 1970s disaster genre kicking and screaming into the ‘90s.

In America, it was initially released at midnight sessions on July 2 (the same day director Roland Emmerich and his co-writer Dean Devlin’s story opens). Joining a packed auditorium in a Southern California megaplex, I was struck by how involved those around me got into the story, expressing delight when Houston was chosen as a sacrificial city and raising the roof when Will Smith landed THAT punch.

DAVID WALKER/Fairfax NZ Stuff's James Croot discovers first hand why Jeff Goldblum is a Hollywood legend.

Incredibly, New Zealanders had to wait almost two months to get their fix. That certainly didn’t mean local distributors didn’t believe in it. In fact, they made the somewhat mad decision to run it non-stop over opening weekend. Yes, that’s right millennials, you couldn’t only go and watch a session at 12.01am, you could also go to one starting at 2.31am or 4.01am. I distinctly remember starting a shift at the late Hoyts Octagon in Dunedin at 5am!

Globally it was a massive hit, earning almost twice as much as its nearest rival – more modest disaster movie Twister.

But it also perhaps marked the beginning of the end for the “original” summer blockbuster, one with no ties to pre-existing movies, books, video games or TV shows (although, let’s be honest, it cribbed from a lot of earlier alien invasion tales). And although next summer’s Jurassic Park: The Lost World earned plenty of dough, the less said about Speed 2 and Batman & Robin the better.

Supplied Planet of the Apes might have buried the Statue of Liberty, but they didn’t dare to blow up the White House.

Twenty-five years on and Independence Day still has the power to thrill, even though the effects look creakier and the plot even hokier than in 1996. It gets you right from the opening image of the Apollo astronauts’ lunar footprints being swept away by the turbulence (it’s best to go in forewarned that science isn’t exactly this movie’s strong point) created by passing alien spaceships. Initially thought to be meteors, military bases sound the alarm when they realise the objects are slowing down. As they position themselves over the globe’s major cities, efforts are made to contact them (clearly no-one had learned from V).

One man though is convinced our guests are not here to exchange pleasantries. Deciphering their radio pulse as a countdown, David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) sets off for the White House with his cantankerous father Julius (Judd Hirsch). President Thomas J. Whitmore (Bill Pullman) heeds the advice, attempting to evacuate Washington, LA and New York, but not escapes by the time a laser is lowered and obliterates both 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the Statue of Liberty.

It quickly becomes evident that the human race’s chances of survival are remote, especially after air assaults and even nuking Houston fails to make much of an impact.

N/A Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum teamed up for Independence Day.

With its then jaw-dropping pyrotechnics and special-effects, fabulous cinematography, impressive cast (that also includes Will Smith, Randy Quaid, Mae Whitman, Vivica A. Fox, Brent Spiner and a scene-stealing Harvey Fierstein) and endlessly quotable dialogue (“Welcome to Earth!”, “I picked a hell of a day to quit drinkin'.”) it’s easy to see why the film is so beloved by many, even if its plot is essentially an update of H.G Wells’ War of the Worlds (right down to the significance of a virus) crossed with Predator, The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Towering Inferno.

While it helps if you try not to take things too seriously and possess a strong stomach for jingoistic America flag-waving, there’s no doubt that this still delivers plenty of bang (crash, wallop and total destruction) for your buck.

Independence Day is now available on Disney+. It can also be rented from iTunes, Microsoft, GooglePlay and YouTube.