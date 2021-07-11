The best TV shows of the year so far (and where you can watch them right now)

Already popular series like Line of Duty and New Amsterdam have released captivating new seasons this year, while some new shows have had well-received debuts.

In the past six months, TVNZ has exhumed Popstars, Three joined the global Masked Singer bandwagon and Disney attempted to transplant the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success to the small screen.

We now have more viewing options than ever before and yet sorting the wheat from the chaff is probably more difficult than ever. For every Lucky Dip, there’s been a 9 Lives, for every Staged, an Intelligence.

Fortunately, Stuff to Watch is here to help you out, guiding you towards the gems and warning you about what those over-hyped shows are actually like.

After looking at the programmes to hit streaming services since January, we’ve come up with this list of the dozen shows we’d gladly get lost in again.

Supplied Sweet Tooth, Mare of Easttown and the sixth season of Line of Duty are among the best shows of the year so far.

Supplied Ethan Hawke plays abolitionist John Brown in The Good Lord Bird.

A seven-part, late-1850s-set drama based on James McBride’s critically acclaimed 2013 novel of the same name, this boasts a similar swagger and sensibility to Tarantino’s Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight, mixes genre storytelling and modern mores in the same way as Get Out or Us and has a relaxed approach to violence and colourful language that echoes fellow 19th century tales like Deadwood and Hell on Wheels.

Looking like a cross between latter-day Nick Nolte and Anthony Hopkins in Legends of the Fall and channelling the same fury as Samuel L Jackson at his best, Good Lord’s main drawcard is Ethan Hawke’s performance as abolitionist John Brown. The now 50-year-old former Gen X poster boy spits and dribbles his way through hilarious and endlessly quotable monologues with a voice that sounds like he’s been gargling cocktails of sand and marbles.

Supplied George Harrison and Ravi Shanka are just two of the influential artists featured in 1971: The Year Music Changed Everything.

Admirers of cinematic documentaries Amy, Senna and Diego Maradona should definitely check out this eight-part series.

That’s because it offers director Asif Kapadia’s crowd pleasing mix of pitch-perfect archival footage, historical audio and modern day voice-overs on a grand scale.

The ambitious project aims to capture the turbulent time, exactly 50 years ago, when America was hugely divided, embroiled in an unpopular war and saddled with a President many didn’t care for. Racial and generational tensions were high. Rock stars were the most influential people on the planet, and they weren’t just going to stand on the sidelines.

Supplied Martin Compston plays Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

Newbies to this much-loved British police procedural may find it takes a little while to learn the lingo, but persevere with this sixth season, and you’ll find cracking drama amongst the seemingly scrupulous attention to detail.

These are stories where often the crime comes secondary to the law enforcers’ conduct, or potential corruption, and where you’ll find your impressions of guilt and innocence change many times over the course of a series.

Even before the end of episode one, there’s enough doubt, suspicion and potential bias laid before the audience to leave you hopelessly addicted.

Supplied Ryan Eggold's Max Goodwin is the heart and soul of New Amsterdam.

With the third series of this hit US medical drama (whose first season’s arrival on Netflix earned it a whole new army of Kiwi admirers during the past summer) truncated by Covid-19 swamping the real life hospitals of New York, this latest installment’s events pick up with the worst seemingly over and vaccines now being administered to the hospital’s frontline workers.

But unlike its great rival The Resident’s one-and-done approach, the effects of the virus very much linger across the 14 episodes.

Likewise, there are no fevered flights of fancy here, instead just heartfelt discussions and sobering assessments of what we’ve lost – and the difficulties ahead.

Supplied Mildred Pierce duo Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet reunited for Mare Of Easttown.

The first instalment of this slow-burning, but ultimately gripping seven-part series is set over the course of single day – one that doesn’t start well and gets seemingly progressively worse for Kate Winslet’s jaded small town detective Mare Sheehan.

An Easttown hero since the evening she scored the state championship-winning basket almost exactly 25 years ago, Mare is steeling herself for a night of reminiscing – and recriminations.

Acerbic, cynical, grumpy, Winslet makes Mare memorable through moments large and small, whether it’s the way she attacks a chicken leg in her car, or attempts to deflect the attentions of the newly-arrived-in-town creative writing lecturer Richard (Guy Pearce) with a dismissive “my life’s complicated”. She’s a flawed “heroine” to rival Frances McDormand’s Mildred Hayes or Amy Adams’ Camille Preaker.

Disney Lauren Graham is in fine form in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

This offers more proof, if it was ever needed, that Lauren Graham is America’s greatest TV mom. The former Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star steals the show in this small-screen reboot of the beloved 1990s film franchise.

Hewing close to the spirit and vibe of the video store rental favourites that were the original tales, the 10-part Game Changers very much focuses on a group of scrappy underdogs who attempt to usurp their more fancied rivals, while having plenty of larks along the way.

This is a worthy update, filled with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, memorable characters and timely modern-day “messages” about placing enjoyment ahead of achievement.

Supplied Justin Theroux and Melissa George are husband and wife in The Mosquito Coast.

As with Paul Theroux’s award-winning 1981 novel of the same name and the under-rated and hauntingly memorable 1986 movie starring the incredible trio of Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix, this is the story of Allie Fox and family’s descent into the heart of Central American darkness.

But while the central premise is basically intact, the threat of nuclear war is no longer the backdrop and seven episodes allow creators Neil Cross and Rupert Wyatt to widen their scope and the Fox family’s backstory. The pair deliver a pulsating drama that showcases some fabulous performances and slow-drips the shrouded mystery to keep the viewer hooked.

Supplied Starstruck sees Rose Matafeo delivering the same winningly candid, self-effacing style that has been a hallmark of her stand-up career.

Kiwi comedian Rose Matafeo’s plans for global domination remain on track with the release of this charming and clever sitcom.

Co-written with fellow New Zealand funnywoman Alice Snedden, this sees Matafeo playing Jessie, a London millennial juggling jobs as a feckless nanny and argumentative upmarket cinema worker. When a night out drinking sees her end up in bed in movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel), she’s completely unsure of what to do next.

Delivering the same winningly candid, self-effacing style that has been a hallmark of Matafeo’s stand-up shows, Starstruck is a cringe- and charm-filled comedic delight. A kind of gender-swapped Notting Hill, set around Hackney, it takes aim at modern relationships and mores, more than the nature of celebrity and its impact on the other half.

Supplied Sweet Tooth was shot right here in New Zealand.

Based on Canadian artist Jeff Lemire’s 40-issue comic-book series of the same name, this eight-part fantasy series uses our lush landscapes and, um, suburban Mission Bay, to bring to life a charming and exciting post-apocalyptic adventure that will deservedly make a star out of its young lead.

It’s set almost 10 years after “the Great Crumble”, the moment when humanity discovered that life would never be normal again. H5G9 quickly became the deadliest virus in our lifetime, producing fatalities not seen “since the black plague”. However, as the world slipped into chaos, something else was happening in the nation’s maternity wards. The children being born, arrived as if spliced with animal DNA.

Supplied Deborah Mailman stars in Total Control.

Expertly put together by director Rachel Perkins and a raft of writing talents, whose CVs include everything from Rake to The Doctor Blake Mysteries, this six-part Australian drama offers a scathing examination of Aussie politics, a clarion call for social justice and a magnificent showcase for the songwriting and singing skills of Missy Higgins (whose powerful lyrics echo the action) and the acting talent of the quite brilliant Deborah Mailman.

Her character is a compelling, complex and charismatic presence, a woman passionate about representing her community, but still traumatised by the event that made her public property.

Disney WandaVision is a highly addictive slice of engrossing escapism that’s also a wonderful celebration of television itself.

While perhaps never in your craziest dreams would you have thought the first big budget Disney+-backed Marvel show would be about two of the minor characters and essentially pay homage to famous American TV sitcoms past, this is wild, wacky and weirdly compelling viewing.

Initially disconcerting – you feel like you’ve inadvertently found yourself on SkyTV’s Jones! Channel – once you embrace the broad genre cliches and tropes (a laugh track, pratfalls, Dad jokes and dialogue that drips with syrupy schmaltz) and get used to black-and-white aesthetics, you’ll find yourself falling hook, line and sinker for this The Truman Show-meets-Pleasantville conceit.

A highly addictive slice of engrossing escapism that’s also a wonderful celebration of television itself.

Supplied We Are Lady Parts is the most electrifying, entertaining and endlessly hilarious UK sitcom in ages.

We Are Lady Parts (Neon)

It’s Bend It Like Beckham-meets-The Big Sick. The Young Ones updated to reflect a more multi-cultural, enlightened Britain. The craziest band since Spinal Tap and Bad News.

Welcome to the most electrifying, entertaining and endlessly hilarious UK sitcom in ages.

Writer-director Nida Manzoor’s six-part series is a riotous laugh-fest, filled with memorable moments, weird and wonderful flights of fantasy and meditations on the perils of modern life and dating as a young British Muslim woman.

If you’re a fan of irreverent, anarchic comedy you’ll love this series, which runs the humour gamut from Wayne’s World to Four Lions.