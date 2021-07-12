The White Lotus: Mike White's fitfully funny black comedy debuts on SoHo

New episodes of The White Lotus debut on SoHo on Monday nights at 8.30pm. It will also be available to stream on Neon from July 19.

REVIEW: Between being a writer for Dawson’s Creek and becoming a successful contestant on both Survivor and The Amazing Race, Mike White was best known for his Jack Black comedies

Naco Libre and School of Rock became massive hits, White’s scripts harnessing the charisma and craziness of the rubber-faced star. After hitting a new low with 2017’s double disaster of Pitch Perfect 3 and The Emoji Movie, White has shifted his focus back to TV and more black comedy – albeit one without Jack.

Instead, the six-part The White Lotus (the opening episode of which debuts on SoHo at 8.30pm tonight (Monday) and will be available to stream on Neon from July 19) is very much an ensemble piece, set in the eponymous Hawaiian resort.

It certainly opens with a bang. A middle-aged couple try to strike up a conversation with a younger man at the airport while they wait for their boarding call for their flight back to Honolulu. When he reveals where he’s been staying, they admit they’ve heard someone was killed there and that the body will be joining them on the plane. They then enquire as to what he’d been staying there for. “My honeymoon,” he replies. “Was it everything you hoped?” the woman somewhat mischievously enquires, before catching herself and asking, “where’s your wife?”

Supplied Jolene Purdy and Murray Bartlett's members of staff are the scene-stealing stars of The White Lotus.

Cut to a week earlier and Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) and his new bride Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) join a group of others in disembarking from the resort’s boat. There’s high-flying businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton), her two teenage children and her troubled husband Mark (Steve Zahn), and Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), travelling solo and in desperate need of a massage to relieve her herniated disc.

“I’ll take anything but reiki,” she tells spa manager Belinda (Nathasha Rothwell), when informed that there no available bookings today. But as Tanya continues to plead, Belinda eventually decides to administer a quick consultation herself, much to her new client’s delight.

Getting hands-on though pales in comparison to the problems resort manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) is encountering. Shane is convinced that he and Rachel aren’t staying in the honeymoon suite, despite his mother paying for that privilege, and Armond’s assurances to the contrary. Then there’s the resort’s newest staff member Lia (Jolene Purdy), who seems a little off-colour, but, by the end of the day, is revealed to have been concealing a far more life-changing condition.

Supplied Alexandra Daddario and Jake Lacy are newlyweds whose honeymoon faces early challenges on The White Lotus.

Lotus works best as a social satire and workplace comedy. Australian actor Bartlett (Looking) is the standout, advising his latest charge to initially “project vagueness” and that “you have to treat these people [customers] like sensitive children” and informing an increasingly irate Mark the reasons why all the potential adventure tourism options are currently unavailable. After ruling out scuba diving, surfing, water and jet-skiing, he tries to helpfully suggest “snorkelling in the bay”. “We have a cute family of sharks,” he enthuses.

Unfortunately, some of the edgier and darker moments are less successful, Mark’s prolonged wait for his cancer results feels contrived, while Shane’s character feels one-dimensional and some of the others struggle to make an impact.

In the end, Lotus is fitfully funny and diverting rather than compelling viewing. Let’s just hope there’s plenty more wisdom of Armand to come.

