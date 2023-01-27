M. Night Shyamalan's movies ranked from worst to best (& where you can watch them)

The man who brought the big twist back to movies at the turn of the century returns to Kiwi cinemas next Thursday with his latest tale.

Starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff and Nikki Amuka-Bird, M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin is based on American writer Paul Tremblay’s award-winning 2017 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. It’s the story of a girl and her parents who are taken hostage on their holiday by armed strangers, who demand that the family make a choice in order to potentially avert “The Apocalypse”.

Inspired by its imminent release, Stuff to Watch has gone back to Shyamalan’s acclaimed and polarising previous outings as director (except his two pre-Sixth Sense efforts, Wide Awake and Praying with Anger, both unavailable in New Zealand) to rank them from worst to best – and let you know where you can watch them right now.

Supplied Old feels like the demonic love child of Insidious, The Blue Lagoon and The Wilds.

Shyamalan’s most recent cinematic effort was a dull, nonsensical tale that not only wouldn’t make the cut as a Twilight Zone instalment, but feels more like the worst-ever episode of TV’s Fantasy Island. He says he was inspired by Australian classics Walkabout and Picnic at Hanging Rock. But they never had a surgeon obsessed with a movie which starred Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson, or cuts that instantly heal.

Instead, this feels like the demonic love child of Insidious, The Blue Lagoon and The Wilds. A po-faced, ill-conceived misadventure, where the only entertainment you’ll derive will be from making fun of it.

Supplied Father and son Will and Jaden Smith teamed up for After Earth.

11. After Earth (2013, Prime Video)

Will and Jaden Smith play a father and his son who crash land on Earth, a thousand years after humans evacuated in this all special effects and no substance sci-fi tale.

A movie hell-bent on telling is about how fear is only in our mind, thanks to a po-faced plot and predictable action, it’s also a film that appears to have had all the trademark Smith joy sucked out of it. It’s pretty to look at, but After Earth is an entertainment black hole.

Supplied The Happening was filled with myriad, unintentionally mirth-filled moments.

10. The Happening (2008, Disney+)

Audiences were as bemused as the unusual lead pairing of Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel by this psychological thriller about a pandemic caused by plants.

Meant as a kind of climate change parable, it’s unseen menace, flailing actors and ropy storytelling meant the message was lost amongst myriad, unintentionally mirth-filled moments.

supplied Paul Giamatti and Bryce Dallas Howard tried their best to sell Lady in the Water’s fantasy.

9. Lady in the Water (2006, iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Shyamalan’s attempt to answer an increasing number of detractors backfired as this tepid tale of an apartment building superintendent who discovers a character from a bedtime story ended up winning two Golden Raspberry Awards.

Paul Giamatti and Bryce Dallas Howard tried their best to sell the fantasy, but the lack of both action and the then expected twist left many viewers disappointed and annoyed.

Supplied Dev Patel is among the actors who allegedly regret appearing in The Last Airbender.

8. The Last Airbender (2010, Netflix)

“Incomprehensible plotting”, “horrible acting” and “detached joyless direction” was just some of the shade thrown at Shyamalan’s big-budgeted, live-action version of the mega-popular Nickleodeon animated series about a young boy who is the key to keeping order between the world’s four elemental nations.

Dev Patel and our own Cliff Curtis were among those whose performances looked lost amongst the chaotic maelstrom.

Supplied Samuel L. Jackson’s Unbreakable character returned to the spotlight in Glass.

Musing on the modern-day obsession with superheroes, this ham-fisted "origin-tale" brings together characters from both 2000’s Unbreakable and 2017’s Split.

As Shyamalan attempts to convince us to look past the capes and monologuing villains for something more grounded, some interesting ideas emerge, but they are washed away by a whole unsatisfying climax and twist that's straight out of the Marvel playbook.

Supplied A trip to the grandparents has never been more frightening than in The Visit.

6. The Visit (2015, iTunes, YouTube, GooglePlay)

So low was Shyamalan’s stock in 2015 that this found footage comedy-horror actually went straight to DVD in New Zealand. That’s something of a shame, as it is one of his better efforts of the past decade and much better than some of the dross that passed for cinematic chills at the time.

Two teens go to stay with their previously estranged grandparents for the first time, only to discover some nightmarish secrets about them.

Supplied Unbreakable introduced the world to Bruce Willis’ David Dunn.

5. Unbreakable (2000, Disney+)

Football stadium security guard David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the only survivor of a horrific crash between cars and a passenger train. As he tries to makes sense of how he alone escaped without a scratch, mysterious stranger Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) posits an alternative theory.

A different take on a comic-book movie, Shyamalan created a real sense of space and place and kept audiences riveted with his slow-burning and twisting narrative.

Supplied Mel Gibson headlined 2002’s Signs.

Six years after Independence Day destroyed the White House, Shyamalan gave as another War of the Worlds-inspired blockbuster, albeit one with a far more intimate feel. It’s essentially the experience of one family as they witness an invasion first-hand.

Choosing to focus on the characters' reactions, rather than what they are looking at, Shyamalan ratchets the tension up to 11, and never lets the audience go. Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix and Abigail Breslin star.

Supplied Adrien Brody and Bryce Dallas Howard are members of The Village.

While allegedly inspired by Wuthering Heights and King Kong, Shyamalan's tale of a small, isolated hamlet actually evokes more memories of The Crucible and The Blair Witch Project.

James Newton Howard's score is majestically married to cinematographer Roger Deakins' evocative, dark imagery and autumnal tones, but it’s the impressive cast (Bryce Dallas Howard, Adrien Brody, Joaquin Phoenix and Sigourney Weaver) who really sell the story and its twist.

Supplied James McAvoy delivered a stunning performance in Split.

While the central girls-in-peril (including Anya Taylor-Joy) conceit might have seemed a little over familiar, Shyamalan manages to overcome any sense of déjà vu thanks to the ever-shifting narrative sands of his antagonist's affliction and a stellar performance by James McAvoy.

Charming and menacing in equal measure, the Scotsman draws the audience into his fractured world and will have you either on the edge of the seat, or cowering behind it.

Supplied Hayley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis starred in The Sixth Sense.

1. The Sixth Sense (1999, Disney+)

Yes, the one that made him a household name is still Shyamalan’s finest two hours. Bruce Willis delivers one of his most nuanced performances as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, while Toni Collette and Olivia Williams are the film’s unsung supporting stars.

Of course, it’s the then unknown child actor Haley Joel Osment who really steals the show as the troubled young Cole Sear, the boy who claims to see “dead people...walking around like regular people”. Audiences had no idea what they were in for.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie Knock at the Cabin opens in New Zealand cinemas on February 2.