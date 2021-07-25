The Justice of Bunny King: An angry, funny and deeply loveable gem of a movie

The Justice of Bunny King (M, 101mins) Directed by Gaysorn Thavat ****½

Bunny is a survivor. But even the hardiest people occasionally need a break – and life isn't handing any of those to Bunny right now.

We learn early that Bunny doesn't have custody of her two children and that she has served prison time in the recent past. These facts are not unconnected.

While Bunny hunts for a secure place to live, so that she might have a hope of getting her son and daughter back, she is dossing at her sister and brother-in-law's house, where her teenaged niece Tonyah also lives.

But, a decade or more of venality and incompetence has left New Zealand with a profound shortage of housing – and Bunny's chances of finding a place she can afford, where she might be allowed the simple dignity of knowing she has somewhere she can call a home – are remote at best. Drifting back into sleeping rough, with all the perils and lousy coping strategies that come with that, seems perhaps inevitable.

And then, life chucks yet another grenade Bunny's way and she finds herself more-or-less a fugitive, with Tonyah now along for the ride. Bunny's only real plan – and “plan” is not exactly the word to describe the product of Bunny's decision-making – is to get halfway across the North Island to spend her daughter's birthday with her, as she has promised her she would.

Supplied The Justice of Bunny King is an angry, funny and deeply loveable film. While there are deadly serious issues at its heart, the film remains deft, warm and witty.

The Justice of Bunny King is a startlingly good film. As Bunny, Australian Essie Davis – and director Gaysorn Thavat – take this tough and potentially grim material and make it fly. Bunny is a hard-bitten woman facing down an impossible situation – and she is doing it from a place of emotional fragility. Crucially, Davis and Thavat never let Bunny slip into pitifulness. Bunny is witty, likeable and vulnerable as all hell. But she's also a scrapper and a relatable hero within this narrative.

Thavat's feature debut – she has plenty of TV work and the astonishing short film Brave Donkey on her CV – is terrific. There is something of Smash Palace in Bunny's DNA, with a similar tale of an essentially decent person driven to desperate actions by a situation that seems unresolvable within the law. Sophie Henderson's (Fantail and Baby Done) script – with Thavat and Gregory King – is lean, propulsive and human, with moments that conjure up everything from I, Daniel Blake to Dog Day Afternoon.

But this is also an essentially 21st century New Zealand film, with the impersonality of social services and the aching chasm we have allowed to develop between the people who own the houses and the people who haven't got a hope in hell of ever securing one, the engines that cause Bunny's actions here.

Supplied Thomasin McKenzie and Essie Davis star in The Justice of Bunny King.

A few months back, I watched the gorgeous The Painter and The Thief – a Norwegian documentary on an artist and the symbiotic relationship she developed with the man who had stolen a couple of her paintings. It occurred to me, watching that film, that “the thief”, no matter what his past, addictions and mental health struggles, always had a place to come home to and to be secure in. Although The Painter and The Thief didn't draw attention to it – perhaps in Norway, such things are accepted as normal – that film might have had a different, more tragic outcome without the Norwegian public housing system.

In contrast, in our country that can produce more food and energy than it needs and which has all the raw materials necessary to build houses for people to live in, we can watch a film that is driven by the desperation of people who need shelter. It seems as cruel as it is unforgivable.

The Justice of Bunny King is an angry, funny and deeply loveable film. While there are deadly serious issues at its heart, the film remains deft, warm and witty.

Supplied Essie Davis’ Bunny is witty, likeable and vulnerable as all hell. But she's also a scrapper and a relatable hero.

It deserves to at least take its place next to Taika Waititi's Boy and The Hunt For The Wilderpeople – as well as Smash Palace and a few of its compatriots – as a film we will embrace and refer to, when we try to define who we are as a nation.

Apart from a few characters who veer towards caricature, everything here is pretty much unimprovable. And in Davis – and Thomasin McKenzie as Tonyah – it features a couple of performances that are the binary stars around which the entire narrative is in secure orbit.

The Justice of Bunny King is a gem. Go see it.

After weekend previews in select cinemas, The Justice of Bunny King opens nationwide on July 29.