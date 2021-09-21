Ted Lasso: I was a cynic, but I've fallen in love with Apple's football comedy

This review was first published in July 2021, and has been republished following Ted Lasso’s successful sweep at the 2021 Emmy Awards on September 20, 2021.

REVIEW: I have to admit I underestimated Ted Lasso.

When the Apple TV+ series first debuted last year, I dismissed the trans-Atlantic fish-out-of-water football comedy as forgettable froth. The first episode seemed filled with predictable caricatures (the embittered captain, the vain star playmaker) and laboured premises, the show saved only by the homespun philosophies and guileless enthusiasm of Jason Sudeikis’ eponymous coach.

But after eventually being persuaded to venture further as the show and Sudeikis garnered more and more accolades, I discovered it was actually a rare, joyous comedy that celebrates both the beautiful game and the quirky delights of the English language.

Now, it’s back for a second, 12-part season and Sudeikis (who also helped developed the sitcom) and company have reached even greater comedic heights, even as the Lasso-coached AFC Richmond have plummeted to new depths.

After being relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Greyhounds have started the Championship with a series of six stalemates. With just minutes to go in their seventh match, they receive a chance to break their winless streak when they are awarded a penalty against Nottingham Forest.

Star Mexican striker Danny Rojas’ (Cristo Fernandez) record from the spot suggests it’s a dead cert, but to both his and the packed crowd’s horror, his kick instead strikes Richmond’s beloved club mascot Earl Greyhound (who had slipped his leash), not only preventing the ball from crossing the line, but killing him instantly.

While Lasso pays a respectful tribute during his press conference, Rojas is seemingly traumatised by the incident.

Supplied Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso.

Even then, the coach plays down any concerns (“there are two buttons I never like to hit – panic and snooze”), likening his charge to “an expensive tape measure – he’ll snap back real quick”. But once training resumes, it’s clear Rojas has a real case of the “yips”. And despite Lasso’s initial reluctance, outside help is brought in, in the form of sports psychologist Dr Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles).

With characters and tone now fully established, Ted Lasso runs like a well-oiled machine. The memorable one-liners, witty bon mots and Lasso-isms come thick and fast (“I feel like the biggest loser from The Biggest Loser” and “Remember pressure makes pearls, oh that’s diamonds” just two terrific examples), while the footballing scenarios and office politics are as inventive and, sometimes, unfortunately recognisable as they are nutty.

Supplied A single penalty kick causes plenty of chaos on the second season of Ted Lasso.

It’s very hard not to be drawn in by the warmth and infectious optimism of the Lasso himself, while smiling at the reinvention of former Roy Keane-esque hardman Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) as a “yoga mom” and “girls’ under-nine coach”. And what other sitcom namechecks Shakespeare and the Gin Blossoms in the same episode, while also having a running jokes about a cathartic, musical scene in “Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 opus Magnolia”?

As Lasso himself says, “don’t you fret, Boba Fett”, compared to most other American comedies this “kicks their butts, from soup to nuts”.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso is now available to stream on Apple TV+.