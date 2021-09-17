Disney's Reservation Dogs, Neon's Shadows among great shows to stream this weekend

THE DEFEATED (NETFLIX)

From one of the most evocative and entrancing title sequences since Game of Thrones, to the terrifying twist of the opening episode’s final frames, this eight-part, post-World War II drama makes for compelling, binge-worthy viewing.

Like their previous series The Bridge and Midnight Sun, Swedish screenwriters Mans Marlind and Bjorn Stein do a terrific job of establishing a sense of space and place, make great use of their location’s full dramatic potential and fill their story full of memorable characters and situations.

Taylor Kitsch is the former Brooklyn detective sent to Berlin to help bring NYPD-style policing to the fractured, broken city. However, he has an agenda of his own.

The third season of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and The Flight Attendant are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (NEON)

Those who associate Kaley Cuoco only with The Big Bang Theory’s Penny Hofstadter are in for a shock.

There might be some similarities between Big Bang’s waitress-turned-pharmaceutical sales rep and The Flight Attendant’s Cassie Bowden, but this character allows the 35-year-old American actor to display her aptitude for darker and more dramatic fare.

Based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s book of the same name, The Flight Attendant is a slick, stylish, pitch black comedy that hooks you early and has more than enough intrigue and mystery in its eight-parts to ensure its binge worthiness.

From the Saul Bass/Bond-esque animated opening titles to the regular use of split-screens, often to hilarious juxtapositional effect, there’s a swagger about Flight Attendant that disarms the viewer and draws you into Cassie’s world. If you enjoyed Killing Eve or Barry, then it’s more than likely you’ll get a kick out of this.

Only Murders in the Building is now available to stream on Disney+.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (DISNEY+)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up for this 10-episode comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime.

They are amazed to find themselves wrapped up in a mystery of their own when one of their New York apartment building neighbours dies.

Martin’s first foray into series television is a witty, engrossing and thoroughly entertaining triumph. Teaming up with his old pal Short and a seriously impressive Gomez, the triumvirate spark, spar and attempt to solve the mystery – with hilarious results.

Likely to be as addictive as the best podcasts, Only Murders in the Building is terrific television and one of the best shows of the year so far.

RAISED BY WOLVES (NEON)

Vikings’ Travis Fimmell and Deceit’s Niamh Algar star in this 10-part Sir Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama which follows the fortunes of two androids tasked with raising human children on planet Kepler-22b after the Earth was destroyed by a great war.

As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling their beliefs is a treacherous and difficult task.

“Smart and crunchy rather than sleek and slick, Raised by Wolves won't be for everyone. It's tragic, thought-provoking sci-fi that works through its problems, rather than relying on big flashy twists,” wrote Paste magazine’s Jacob Oller.

Taika Waititi's new series Reservation Dogs is now available to stream on Disney+.

RESERVATION DOGS (DISNEY+)

Taika Waititi’s Midas touch continues with this bittersweet, hilarious Oklahoman comedy.

However, those expecting a laugh-a-minute chuckle fest could be in for a disappointment with this tale about a group of troubled Native American teens who have poured their energies into a series of nefarious schemes aimed at earning them enough money to plot their “escape” to California.

Rather than constant gags, this offers observational and nuanced humour with a Coen Bros’ esque cadre of eclectic characters and scenarios providing the lion’s share of the moments that will make you smile.

While Waititi is a co-creator, sometime writer and executive producer, in truth, he’s the interloper on what is otherwise a virtually all-indigenous Oklahoman project.

A member of the Seminole nation, Sterlin Harjo infuses his stories with the tensions, juxtaposition and absurdities of growing up on a reservation in modern-day America.

TURNING POINT: 9/11 AND THE WAR ON TERROR (NETFLIX)

Via a potent cocktail of emotional and insightful testimony from a series of those employed in New York’s World Trade Center that fateful Tuesday morning 20 years ago, heart-stopping, jaw-dropping footage of American Flight 11 and United 175’s final moments (some of which I don’t recall having seen before) and audio from both onboard and air traffic controllers, the opening 20 minutes of this five-part docuseries offer gripping, harrowing, unsettling viewing that no Hollywood reconstruction could ever top.

After such a bold, bravura and breathtaking start, Turning Point then shifts its attention to the events leading up to September 2001. What follows also doubles an excellent and perfectly timed primer on what has led to the current nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan.

It’s insightful, enlightening and compelling documentary making that not only remembers a dark moment in human history, but also addresses the impact and legacy of the action taken in response.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is now available to stream on Netflix.

TWIN PEAKS (NEON)

Twenty-six years after the original surreal series ended on a frustrating cliffhanger, creator David Lynch returned to the Washington State-town for this 18-part sequel.

Set 25 years later, it follows multiple storylines, many of which are linked to FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) and his original 1989 investigation into the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee).

“The Return isn't a true follow-up to Twin Peaks. It's something bigger, stranger, and far more interesting,” wrote The Ringer’s Alison Herman.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (NEON)

A show that achieves the seeming impossible double whammy of being a successful adaptation of a popular movie and transplanting an overseas conceit to America, this spin-off of the 2014 Kiwi mockumentary of the same name has deservedly become a runaway hit, adored by viewers and critics alike.

While perhaps not hitting the heights of the best of the two previous seasons, the opening salvo of this 10-episode run does a terrific job of putting all the pieces in place for another round of laugh-filled antics.

Filled to overflowing with jokes both high and low-brow and promising another production line of celebrity cameos, What We Do in the Shadows continues to be one of America’s most consistently funny comedies, while still retaining a little of its original creators’ Kiwi sensibilities and DNA.