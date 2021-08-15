The Panthers: TVNZ's evocative, provocative retelling of a turbulent time

REVIEW: Given the government’s recent apology for the targeted “dawn raids” of the 1970s, a new six-part drama focused on that turbulent time in New Zealand history arrives with almost immaculate timing.

Created by Halaifonua Finau (Three’s mini-series on Jonah Lomu) and Kiwi actor-turned-uber-producer Tom Hern, The Panthers (which debuts in its entirety on TVNZ OnDemand on Sunday, with the first episode also screening on TVNZ 1 the same night at 9.30pm) is an evocative and provocative retelling of the rise of the Polynesian Panthers.

Inspired by America’s Black Power movement, they were a group of young street gangsters and university students who united to create a more organised, less chaotic resistance to the twin “porcine” perils of a seemingly racist police force and a power-hungry would-be New Zealand Prime Minister Robert Muldoon (Roy Billing, perfectly cast in terms of physicality, if not voice).

Supplied/Supplied The Panthers’ sees Dimitrius Koloamatangi star as Polynesian Panther Party co-founder Will 'Ilolahia.

Our focus is on Will ‘Ilolahia (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a Tongan first-year university medicine and politics student who finds himself in trouble with the authorities after he and his mates are caught red-handed stealing a fish.

All are held on trumped-up charges, the threat of deportation looming over them as their immigration status is carefully scrutinised. But while the others are left in limbo or worse, Will is quickly bailed, the result of his father’s employment with the Governor General.

That leaves him not only with deeply embarrassed and disappointed parents, but also offside with his friends, disgruntled at his special treatment. “We’re not brainy and we haven’t got dads to look after our black asses,” one laments.

Meanwhile, have just as a hard a time fitting in to her surroundings is Carolyn (Chelsie Preston Crayford). She might have only moved from Southland to Ponsonby, but it’s like a different world – and she’s finding the locals a little rough. She also can’t, at least initially, understand why none of her husband’s police colleagues live in the area.

While he assures her that things will eventually settle down, a night of violence belies that belief. However, that’s also the catalyst for Will to conclude that being smashed or arrested for tearing up the town most certainly isn’t a viable long-term step towards changing their situation.

Supplied Roy Billing plays Robert Muldoon in The Panthers.

One of five siblings (including more famous thespians Robbie and Pua), Samoan actor-turned-director Miki Magasiva does a terrific job of creating a sense of space and place, with the show’s production and costume design effectively transporting the viewer back to the sartorial and decor nightmare of the mid-1970s.

He also comes up with an audacious opening, Troy Kingi front and centre as he delivers a pitch-perfect, stirring rendition of My Heart Never Sleeps, setting the tone for the events ahead. While it seems a little at odds with the more linear tale that follows, it certainly does the job of drawing you in from the get go.

If some of the characters feel a little under-developed and Billing’s Muldoon a bit too much of a caricature of his later days in office, rather than the beginning, then that’s offset by the impressive, charismatic Schuster-Koloamatangi and the sight of finally seeing a well put-together dramatisation of a dark chapter in New Zealand chapter, controversial Hanna-Barbera cartoons and all.

