One Lane Bridge: After 2020's finale fumble, TVNZ's Central Otago mystery is back

Local supernatural drama One Lane Bridge returns with a new season and a new mystery.

REVIEW: Only uncertainty undermined what could have been one of the best local TV shows of last year.

Introduced during lockdown, One Lane Bridge was an engrossing, evocative supernatural-tinged detective drama, a Central Otago-set Kiwi answer to Scandi-Noir complete with terrific performances from a well-assembled ensemble headed by Joel Tobeck and Filthy Rich’s Dominic Ona-Ariki.

But, after five excellent episodes tautly built the tension and mystery up, it all went a bit off the rails in a finale that left many a viewer confuddled and exasperated at the lack of resolution (at least in part because we all thought it was a one-and-done conceit).

It’s either ironic or deliberate then that this second season (debuting on TVNZ 1 tonight, Sunday at 8.30pm) promises just five instalments.

READ MORE:

* The Panthers TV series accepted to the Toronto Film Festival

* The stars of One Lane Bridge share their favourite Queenstown finds

* The Panthers: TVNZ's evocative, provocative retelling of a turbulent time

* Give Us a Clue: TVNZ's shambolic charade of a show a waste of talent and time

* One Lane Bridge actor Alison Bruce's challenging role



As it opens, ambitious young Maori detective Ariki Davis (Ona-Ariki) is in the final throes of preparing of an assault on the Coast to Coast. With the help of flatmate Joe Turner (Alex Walker), he’s been fine-tuning his transitions and attempting to leave the ghosts of the recent past behind him.

However, he’s still plagued by visions, particularly of his boss, local police chief Stephen Tremaine (Tobeck) hanging from the infamous eponymous One Lane Bridge.

Increasingly irate, Tremaine is under pressure amid allegations of cover-ups, corruptions and favouritism. A petition, signed by 4000 residents, has led to an impending Christchurch-based inquiry, but Tremaine currently has his hands full with a group of environmental protestors, including Joe, angry at a proposed high-end lifestyle block development that they believe will severely degrade water quality in the area.

Supplied Joel Tobeck and Dominic Ona-Ariki are back in the second season of One Lane Bridge

Their antagonism leads to harsh words between the policing pair, Tremaine calling his charge “a diversity hire” and Davis snapping back that his superior is a “dinosaur...past his use-by date”. “I might be a relic, but this is still my town,” the senior officer rages.

However, their spat is quickly forgotten when another vision of Tremaine’s demise turns out to be a premonition, which allows Davis to prevent a tragedy in the nick of time. It also leads to Tremaine finally agreeing that he needs a proper break. But, just as he prepares to leave for the airport, news comes in of another body found hanging from the bridge – Joe Turner.

Although Davis is convinced he can deal with the investigation himself, there’s no way Tremaine is going to leave his team in the lurch.

Supplied Dominic Ona-Ariki plays Detective Ariki Davis on One Lane Bridge

Quickly establishing new tensions, dramatic incident and personality clashes, One Lane Bridge looks set to deliver another season of twists and turns to rival its setting’s roadways.

As with the first round, the landscape is very much integral to proceedings, but this time the use of its resources is clearly a driver of the narrative.

It’s the performances though that sell the sometimes confounding premise, Ona-Ariki a fine guide for the audience and New Zealand’s most under-rated actor Tobeck delivering the most mercurial, nuanced and haunting performance of his long and much-storied career.

Season 2 of One Lane Bridge begins screening at 8.30pm on Sunday, August 15 on TVNZ 1.