Patrick Gower: On Hate: Why his new doco is 'an apology' for a terrible mistake

Patrick Gower investigates the events of the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch in his new special, Patrick Gower: On Hate.

When Newshub national correspondent Patrick Gower heard reports of attacks on Christchurch mosques on March 15, 2019, he was filming a story in Porirua.

He hightailed it to Wellington airport and boarded a flight for Christchurch, all the while refreshing his phone to learn more about what had happened.

It’s the same thing we were all doing, but in Gower’s case he was looking for something very specific.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, it’ll be all linked up to Molyneux and co.’”

That’s Stefan Molyneux​ and, specifically, Lauren Southern​, Canadian far-right nationalists and white supremacists whose interview with Gower had gone viral a few months earlier.

Gower decided to interview the pair after their planned speaking tour of New Zealand was canned. At the time, he admitted that he had gone in with little preparation and without having read a lot about their views, which include a belief in racial eugenics or “scientific racism”.

It came back to bite him. Armed with tautological, self-serving arguments and screeds of pseudoscience, the skilled debaters quickly gained the upper-hand in the interview and caught Gower, one of New Zealand’s most experienced journalists, entirely off-guard.

After that, he said, “I started looking into white supremacy... more to sort of figure out, what the f... have I done here?”

Supplied In Patrick Gower: On Hate, the Newshub journalist interviews seven survivors and family members of those killed in the March 15, 2019 attacks.

So when he sat on the tarmac at Wellington Airport, waiting to fly to a city under terror, he had an idea – accurate, as it turned out – that the perpetrator was likely a young white man radicalised by watching racist videos on social media, videos that included Gower’s widely-circulated interview with Molyneux and Southern (Molyneux has been banned from YouTube under hate speech laws, but the Newshub interview is still there with the title BRUTAL! Stefan Molyneux & Lauren Southern DESTROY Patrick Gower Interview.)

Gower now sees that interview as a terrible mistake, and his new documentary, Patrick Gower: On Hate is in many ways a mea culpa for it.

“It is personal for me, as always,” he said of the film, “and it is about trying to put it right by platforming Muslims and their views.”

Supplied The March 15 attacks led to outpouring of grief and support for New Zealand’s Muslim community, but Patrick Gower believes we need to do more to make them feel included within Kiwi society.

The next in Gower’s loose series of documentaries that includes On Weed, On Lockdown and On P, On Hate is a deeply moving study of why the March 15 terror attacks happened and the effect they had on New Zealand’s small, peaceful Muslim community.

Gower interviews seven survivors and family members of those killed in the attacks, even taking some of them back to the mosques to walk through the events of that terrible afternoon.

He also speaks to experts who make clear that New Zealand’s counter-terrorist effort was looking in the wrong direction. The radicalisation that would lead to New Zealand’s deadliest act of domestic terrorism didn’t happen in our mosques or our Islamic organisations; it happened under our noses, literally, on the internet.

“We’re all part of it,” Gower said. “I was a journalist all that time and I reported on jihadi brides, I didn’t report on white supremacy, I interviewed Molyneux and Southern. The documentary is an apology for that.”

Supplied Patrick Gower says he made On Hate partly to atone for his own sins in not always seeking out Muslim views.

Gower had On Hate pretty much complete when, in June this year, news broke of a planned Hollywood movie entitled They Are Us, that would focus on the week following the attacks mostly through the eyes of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The Muslim community said it was “blindsided” by news of the film, which was developed with minimal consultation.

Gower’s documentary was almost complete by the time They Are Us was announced, and he said it was and always had been a victim-led story in which the terrorist was never named and the attacks themselves not depicted in any form.

Now On Hate has been announced, it’s easier to see why Gower was so emphatic in denouncing the film, even managing to have a copy of the script leaked to him (“As we say in the business, [it] fell off the back of a truck.”).

Supplied Sarah Qasem​, who came to New Zealand from Kuwait with her family as a small child and whose father, Abdelfattah​, was killed in the attacks, remembers being called “terrorist” at her Ashburton primary school, when aged just 10.

Before he saw the script, Gower was pretty certain the movie wouldn’t get made. Once he’d read it, he knew it mustn’t be.

It included a long action sequence recreating the attack – something the filmmakers had never mentioned in their communications. Fifteen deaths would be depicted in graphic detail.

Having spent the better part of a year working with victims and their families, Gower found that “personally upsetting” and motivating.

“I condemn that project,” he said. “[Kiwi writer-director] Andrew Niccol, when he put pause on the movie, he said, ‘Oh you know, people shouldn’t have seen the script, and the bits that I’ve written about people in there they are just placeholders’. They are not placeholders. They are people that I know. They are not placeholders that you put out and give to people to raise millions of dollars to make a movie that makes hundreds of millions of dollars.

“They are real people and – to me – that’s the difference. To him and to Hollywood they are placeholders. To me they are Kiwis, and my friends, and I want to do good by my friends at the end of the day.”

That’s why he made On Hate, Gower said, for the Muslim community, to atone for those sins of 2018 and before.

Supplied Patrick Gower says that with On Hate, he wanted to do something that “makes a difference”.

It’s an important watch, though, for all Kiwis, and carries an important message: ignore the causes of the hate that led to the March 15 attacks at your own peril.

The Royal Commission into the attacks didn’t go far enough, Gower said, and he believes, if the victims had been Pākehā, the general public wouldn’t have accepted it as enough.

“It’s really important for New Zealand to understand that there are people that think like this,” said Gower.

”I think it could happen again in New Zealand, 100 per cent... The scary thing is the complacency.”

He mentions a moment in the documentary when Sarah Qasem​, who came to New Zealand from Kuwait with her family as a small child and whose father, Abdelfattah​, was killed in the attacks, remembers being called “terrorist” at her Ashburton primary school, when aged just 10.

“When you don’t include people, they become weaker, and the challenge is on us to include them, and that’s what this documentary is all about,” Gower said.

“I wanted to try and make something that, in the biggest cliche ever used, makes a difference.”

