Five fabulous New Zealand tales worth revisiting this Māori Language Week

The Dark Horse (Beamafilm, YouTube, iTunes, Academy OnDemand, NZFilm OnDemand)

This is flat-out one of the most entertaining and moving true life stories I have ever seen on a movie screen. The fact that it is a locally made film just delights me.

Genesis Potini – played here by Cliff Curtis in a performance that really should have got him awards all over the world – was a preternaturally gifted chess player. But Genesis also lived with bipolar and other disorders that exiled him to a life on the unstable fringes of society. Raised around addiction and abuse, Potini found some peace in the chaos of speed chess, which he taught at The Eastern Knights club in Gisborne.

Curtis put on 30kg to play Potini and stayed in character for the entire shoot, endlessly challenging the crew and other cast to games in between scenes.

James Rolleston features as a young man Potini tries to rescue from the gang-life he seems destined for. And Wayne Hapi – still one of the best actors we have ever produced – breaks out as the leader of that gang.

The Dark Horse is an engrossing, moving and uniquely brilliant local drama. Along with In My Father's Den, Out of The Blue and Boy, this is among the best reviewed films New Zealand has ever sent out into the world. It will also be available to stream on Neon from September 13.

The Dead Lands (Academy OnDemand, NZFilm OnDemand, YouTube)

This was the most unexpected film of 2014.

Until The Dead Lands, there seemed to be an unspoken rule that “serious” 21st century film-making in this country had to be a bit guilt-ridden and not too much fun, just in case anyone was thinking we weren't being respectful. And then along came this blast of arse-kicking action to make local dramas brilliant again.

Supplied Lawrence Makoare and James Rolleston get ready to rumble in The Dead Lands.

The Dead Lands is set in a semi-mythical, pre-colonisation Aotearoa. James Rolleston stars as Hongi, the sole survivor of a massacre of his village. Teaming up with a legendary warrior (The Lord of the Rings’ Lawrence Makoare), Hongi sets out for some industrial-strength utu.

The Dead Lands is the New Zealand film we did not even know we had been waiting for. It is lurid, furious, bloodthirsty fun. If you were a fan of Mel Gibson's Apocalypto, or any recent martial-arts blockbuster at all, then you really need to see The Dead Lands.

Supplied Fran Kora, Troy Kingi and Tola Newberry star in The Pā Boys.

The Pā Boys (TVNZ OnDemand, NZFilm OnDemand)

I couldn't review this which it originally came out back in 2014, because I was lucky enough to be a part of the small crew that helped make the film.

Himiona Grace's debut feature is the story of a band on a road trip.

Calling themselves The Pā Boys after the ramshackle flat they share in Wellington, the guys decide to just to get out there and do the mahi in bars and pubs across Te Ika a Māui. And so a road trip “down north” is conceived.

There's a lot of music, a few fights, a massive falling out over old love affairs and healthy dose of learning, growing up and connecting with where we come from.

Like all good road trip movies must be, The Pā Boys was shot in the exact places the script mentions. Our circus was on the road for a month, with the final week being spent around Cape Reinga and the Hokianga Harbour.

The film turned out pretty well, with some palpable heart and soul on the screen. Francis Kora, Tola Newbery, Matariki Whatarau, Juanita Hepi, Roimata Fox, Troy Kingi and the wonderful Nancy Brunning all feature.

Trinity Roots' Warren Maxwell collaborated on the songs and wrote the soundtrack. You might not love The Pā Boys as much as I always will. But you may like it a lot. It will also be added to Neon’s line-up on September 13.

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen (Netflix)

Son Heperi Mita's 2018 documentary on his mother's life and film making is a respectful, clear-eyed and honest account of a life lived without compromise.

She might not be as celebrated as some of the blokes, but Merata Mita was maybe the greatest and the most influential globally of that generation of New Zealand film-makers who broke through in the 1970s and 1980s.

Her films Bastion Point: Day 507 and Patu! – on the forcible removal of the occupiers of the disputed land, and the nascent protest movement against the 1981 Springbok Tour – were both triumphs of observational documentary making in frontline conditions. Both films attracted significant international attention and praise.

Her debut feature film Mauri (1988) was the first film ever to be solely directed by a Māori woman or any woman from an Indigenous nation anywhere in the world.

Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen is a gem.

Patu! (NZ On Screen)

Just last month, we marked 40 years since the Springbok Tour and the rift that it put through New Zealand society.

Merata Mita's Patu! is an on-the-ground account of how a protest movement that had begun in a few flats and union offices around the country grew to become a co-ordinated and resourceful galvanising force.

Mita and her crews made Patu! under exceptional circumstances, with unbadged police raiding houses they thought footage and equipment might be stored at. The film was partly edited in secrecy on Waiheke Island, with lookouts at the island's wharf in case any “mainland” police should show up.

Even today, Patu! is an involving, emotional document. The film doesn't claim to be neutral or balanced. It is simply a record of the growth of a movement. But, like Mita's earlier Bastion Point: Day 507, it captures a moment in time and the movements that defined it. Hugely recommended.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori – Māori Language Week runs from September 13 to 19.