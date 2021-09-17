Les Miserables: The compelling 150-year-old story that still grips

Les Miserables is now available to stream on Neon.

Les Miserables

I’ve never read the book and avoided the musical like the plague, so I wasn’t sure what to expect from this television adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel.

Wow. It’s a heck of a story, huh? Apparently much closer to the book than the musical, this six-part interpretation written by Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Sanditon, Bridget Jones’ Diary) doesn’t skimp on the titular misery, and it’s frequently heartbreaking.

I found myself drawn into this story almost against my will, in part due a high-calibre cast, that includes Olivia Colman, Dominic West and a devastating performance from Lily Collins as Fantine.

But mostly it’s the timeless tale itself that wouldn’t let me go. A meditation on morality and mortality, it asks questions that resonate as loudly today as they did 150 years ago.

Is a person good, or bad or both? Can a person redeem themselves? Is it possible to turn the worst parts of our lives into something good? Consider me a convert.

Supplied David Oyelowo and Dominic West in Les Miserables

SUPPLIED Greenland is now available to stream on Neon.

Greenland

Despite being a disaster movie full of terrifying explosions, falling balls of fire and city sized craters, this is most impactful in its quiet moments.

Unlike a Roland Emmerich end-of-the-world epic like 2012 or Independence Day, there’s no flag waving, no over-the-top heroics, it simply focuses on one family trying to survive the end of the world.

Gerard Butler plays an architect trying to reconcile his marriage and stay connected with his son, but the world has bigger issues.

A comet called Clark is hurtling towards earth and what seems like an exciting astronomical event quickly turns into a life-threatening situation for everyone on the planet.

Believable characters keep the story grounded (this is head-and-shoulders above Gerard Butler’s ordinary, two-dimensional fare), the action is genuinely thrilling, gorgeously shot and, together with an intense sound design, makes an exhilarating, immersive experience.

387 Film Distribution Dawn Raid is now available to stream on Neon.

Dawn Raid

A rags-to-riches then back to rags again story, this is a ripping yarn and a cautionary tale about keeping up to date with your taxes.

Andy Murnane and Brotha D met in the classroom at a South Auckland business school and dreamed of creating a hip-hop record label for Pacific Island musicians.

They ended up building an empire. It started with clothing when they turned selling T-shirts at the Otara Markets into $10,000 a day. Their first brick and mortar clothing store was so successful, they bought the hairdresser next door. Then the nightclub next door to that.

By the time they were topping charts, hobnobbing with hip-hop royalty in New York City and signing six- figure deals, they were too caught up in success to keep their eyes on the day to day, and the empire quickly crumbled.

This Oscar Kightley-directed documentary is packed with great music (Adeaze, Aaradhna, Decepticonz, Scribe) stories and nostalgia. Despite its downfall, Dawn Raid remains an iconic part of Aotearoa’s cultural landscape and an important part of its history.

Supplied The Inventor: Out For Blood in Silicon Valley is now available to stream on Neon.

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Another documentary about a business empire that crumbled (although Dawn Raid had more integrity in their little finger by comparison), this is the story of Elizabeth Holmes.

Holmes founded Theranos (a portmantaeu of therapy and diagnosis) with the hope of revolutionising health care and built a $9 billion company that employed more than 800 people. The only obstacle was, she didn’t have a product.

From Alex Gibney (Going Clear, The Crime Of The Century), this film not only unearths the ways Holmes hoodwinked investors, but looks at the flaws inherent in the venture capital model itself. Credit, he points out, comes from the Latin word credo, meaning “to believe”.

As this paragraph is being written, Holmes is standing trial for fraud and Forbes, who once lauded her as America’s youngest and wealthiest self-made billionaire, revalued her net worth as zero.

Like a car crash you can’t look away from.

The Wire ran for five seasons between 2002 and 2008.

The Wire

The untimely passing of Michael Kenneth Williams brought tribute after tribute attesting to his sensitive, generous personality and the empathy he brought to his craft as an actor.

Personally, I was looking for an excuse to rewatch The Wire anyway.

It became such a cliche to claim The Wire is the best TV show ever made that even Family Guy made a joke about it, but cliches become cliches for a reason. As Omar, the gay gangster drug dealers learnt to fear, Williams quietly dismantled preconceptions about masculinity and sexuality alike and became a hero and icon both on and off-screen. It’s not his only great acting role.

On Neon, you can also catch Williams as gang leader Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, as the conflicted Montrose Freeman in Lovecraft Country ,or as Freddy Knight, the prisoner you don’t mess with in The Night Of (a remake of Criminal Justice).

Riz Ahmed (his co-star in The Night Of) said after Williams’ death: “His work is already timeless, and it will live on” – and it truly will.