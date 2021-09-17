LuLa Rich: Amazon's look inside the scam that targeted working-from-home mothers

LuLa Rich is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

LulaRich

If you’re into true crime dramas, why not try this new docuseries that Amazon is trying to bill as “true-comedy”, to which I’m tempted to say, “stop trying to make ‘true-comedy’ happen, Gretchen!”

But I have to hand it to them, this series is true, and it also looks pretty funny.

The four-part documentary follows the rise and steep downfall of LulaRoe, the infamous multi-level marketing company that promised working-from-home mothers a revolution in comfort clothing.

Suffice to say the whole thing was a bit of a sham, and this series unravels how things went so terribly wrong, including interviews with the founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham.

Supplied LuLaRich’s steep downfall makes for great viewing.

The cast of Australian drama Packed To The Rafters return in Back To The Rafters, which begins screening on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.

Back to the Rafters

One of Australia’s most beloved drama series returns for this revival season, the first Australian drama commissioned by Amazon Prime.

Packed to the Rafters ran for six seasons from 2008-2013, wrapping up as a number of its key cast members signalled they were ready to move on. This six-episode season doubles as both a spin-off and a sequel, with the premiere picking up six years since we last saw the Rafter family.

Dave and Julie have moved to the countryside to start a new life with their youngest daughter Ruby; as the family descends on Sydney to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary, a series of events leads to everyone becoming crammed into Ben’s two-bedroom home.

With their adult children reckoning with their own crises, and Dave and Julie facing some major existential questions as their anniversary approaches, high drama promises to ensue. Rebecca Gibney, Erik Thomson, Georgina Haig, Hugh Sheridan and Angus McLaren star.

Supplied Everybody's Talking About Jamie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

This film started as a hit musical in the UK that premiered in Sheffield in 2017, before moving to the West End later that year, where it has been staged ever since (apart from the various Covid lockdowns that have hit the UK).

Now getting the big-screen (or small-screen, depending on how you view the debate over streaming semantics) treatment, this story of a young queer boy growing up in Sheffield is sure to capture more fans around the world.

The heartwarming tale follows the titular character Jamie, as he reckons with his secret ambition to become a drag queen, which puts him at odds with his unsupportive father and homophobic peers.

Newcomer Max Harwood plays Jamie, while Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant also star.

Alan Markfield A luminous Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams make The Time Traveler's Wife.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Full disclaimer: this is by no means a good film, but it’s definitely a crowd pleaser, and who doesn’t love rom-com era Rachel McAdams? (I should note that McAdams is actually a brilliant actress making increasingly interesting choices in her career, but her leading lady chops were honed in the 2000s in films such as this).

Based on the bestselling novel, the film follows a Chicago librarian named Henry (Eric Bana), who has a disorder that means he uncontrollably time-travels, which would honestly suck so bad when you really think about it.

How does the man hold down a job, let alone a relationship? Anyway, against all odds he falls in love with a woman named Clare, played by McAdams. The plot is silly, but McAdams and Bana are luminous.

Looper is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Looper

Before Rian Johnson made his excellent Agatha Christie-style murder mystery Knives Out, and before he made his controversial (but in my opinion, also excellent) Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, he wrote and directed this compellingly original sci-fi starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.

It takes place in a future where the mob has the ability to send targets back in time to be killed by hired guns like Joe (Gordon-Levitt) in the past.

However, things get messy when Joe discovers his future self has been sent back to be killed by him in order to “close the loop”. Emily Blunt also stars in a particularly interesting role.