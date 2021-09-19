Helen Kelly: Together: The humbling record of a life superbly lived hits DocPlay

The documentary Helen Kelly: Together is now available to stream on DocPlay.

REVIEW: When unionist, advocate, campaigner and all-round good sort Helen Kelly died in 2016, we lost one of the great ones.

Wellington director Tony Sutorius' film Helen Kelly: Together (now streaming on DocPlay) picks up Kelly's life in what would be her last nine months. Without preamble, narration or much in the way of introduction, we are dropped into the life, with Kelly still fighting on all fronts.

There is Kelly's ongoing campaign for a better training and safety regime in the New Zealand forestry service, a burgeoning campaign for better working condition on farms – a meeting with farming industry mouth-pieces on improving safety on quad bikes quickly turns into a sorry mess of PR platitudes – and Kelly's advocacy on behalf of the Pike River families.

These scenes, as often as not at memorial services and protests, provide the film-makers with some of their most indelible images. A recording of the miner's last moments – a phone call – as the first explosion hit the mine, is something I will never forget having heard.

TONY SUTORIUS (from Helen Kelly: Together) No-one has ever been arrested for the deadly Trade Hall bombing of 1984. But before her death, Helen Kelly revealed that she believed it was a result of "anti-union hysteria".

Then there is the fight against the cancer, paired with Kelly's new-found championing of the freedom to use medical marijuana.

Kelly knew early the tumours would win, but wanted to stay alive every day she had to keep up her work on behalf of everybody who would come after her. A refrain of the film is Kelly's belief that her work – and the joy she took from it – is what is holding back the inevitable.

Supplied As the documentary Helen Kelly: Together amply demonstrates, the unionist, advocate, campaigner and all-round good sort could talk to - and take on - anyone.

What will stay with you from Helen Kelly: Together isn't the details, the victories, or the battles yet to win. It will be the sheer quality of Kelly's spirit. The absolutely boundless faith she had that her fellow human beings were always worth the effort and that what is good, honest and true will always eventually prevail, as long as we don't sit on our hands and allow any other outcome to ever take root.

Helen Kelly could talk to – and take on – anyone. She was a fearless friend and advocate for the people who needed her and a thorn in the side of the hypocrites she went up against.

Sutorius and his team have made a fascinating, illuminating and often humbling record of a life being superbly lived. Very recommended.

{Suite} Gallery The work of prominent New Zealand photographer Ans Westra was the subject of a Wellington exhibition in 2016.

Also dropping on DocPlay in the last few weeks, Ans Westra: Private Journeys/Public Signposts is director Luit Beiringa's 2006 portrait of New Zealand's greatest-living photographer.

Bieringa does a lot more here than just walk us through the defining moments of Westra's life. There is a curator's sensibility about Bieringa's direction, with actual ideas being aired, not just “the facts”. Recommended.