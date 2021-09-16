Schumacher: Netflix's fascinating, enlightening portrait of the Formula 1 champ

Schumacher (13+, 112mins) Directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertons, Vanessa Nocker and Michael Wech ****

“A coma can be many things. A coma doesn’t mean anything bad.”

That these words come from Michael Schumacher, a sporting legend not seen or heard from publicly since a skiing accident in late 2013, make them even more poignant.

But while this German documentary on the seven-time Formula 1 champion sheds very little light on his current condition, save a few somewhat cryptic comments from wife Corinna (“I miss him every day” and “He’s different, but he’s here”), it is a fascinating and enlightening portrait of the meticulous planner, fierce competitor and determined driver who made the motorsport compelling viewing in the 1990s and revived Ferrari’s fortunes in spectacular fashion in the early noughties.

If it doesn’t quite reach the emotional, seminal heights of Asif Kapadia’s Senna, it certainly makes for compelling viewing, mixing new interviews with rivals, team-mates, colleagues and family with cleverly chosen audio from the man himself and footage that will evoke memories for both fans of Formula 1 and those who grew up in Schumacher’s heyday.

And while it celebrates how the son of a German chimney builder and restaurateur transformed from a go-kart tester to an all-conquering king of the track, Schumacher is definitely no hagiography.

The teen who represented Luxembourg to make his passage to the World Karting Champs easier and cheaper became the young upstart who clashed with everyone from Ayrton Senna to Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard, as he sought to become – and stay – Formula 1’s top dog.

Motorsport Images Michael Schumacher won seven Formula 1 World Championship titles during a near two-decade long career in the motorsport.

Looking back, it’s incredible how many of the championships in the 1990s went down to the last race – and ended in some kind of controversy – as Schumacher and one of his rivals came together. Coulthard recalls Schumacher storming down pit lane after the pair had collided during thick fog. “Surely you must be wrong sometimes,” Coulthard asked the incensed German, who was convinced the accident had been all the Scot’s fault. “Not that I remember,” comes the instant, chilly reply.

However, Coulthard also warmly remembers Schumacher as being a completely different person away from the track. One who enjoyed cigars, Bacardi and Cokes, pushing people into swimming pools and warbling his way through Sinatra songs.

Corinna and others also open up about the family man, detailing his wariness of newcomers and generosity towards friends. There’s also quite astonishing footage of the usually controlled Schumacher bursting into uncontrollable sobbing at a press conference after he equalled Senna’s record for number of race wins.

Between that and earlier audio of his reflections on the confusion and angst around that fateful day at Imola that took his fellow competitor’s life (Schumacher won that race in sombre circumstances, with none of the racers aware of Senna’s condition at that point), you get an appreciation of just how much that moment in 1994 affected and changed him – even if it didn’t exactly seem to make him more circumspect during the heat of battle. There’s also extensive coverage of his early frustrations with Ferrari (and eventual catharsis), as well as some hair-raising point-of-view footage from the cockpit.

Motorsport Images If Netflix's Schumacher doesn’t quite reach the emotional, seminal heights of Asif Kapadia’s Senna, it certainly still makes for compelling viewing.

The film-makers, whose previous subjects have included German tennis star Boris Becker and Austrian composer Udo Jurgens, have done a terrific job of conveying Schumacher’s “paranoid perfection”, as one observer notes here, as well as a fitting, family-approved tribute to a colourful champion.

It might not provide quite the insight into his life now many hoped for, but Schumacher is still a well-crafted doco that’s definitely worth seeking out.

Schumacher is now available to stream on Netflix.