Back to the Rafters: Kiwi duo at heart of Amazon's beloved Aussie drama revival

The cast of Australian drama Packed To The Rafters return in Back To The Rafters, which begins screening on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.

REVIEW: Six years ago, one life ended and another began for Dave (Erik Thomson) and Julie (Rebecca Gibney).

Setting out with their youngest daughter Ruby, they hit the road in a VW Van with no firm plans. It was only a blown tyre and a broken axle that saw them eventually settle in Buradeena, the trio falling in love with the place while they waited for repairs to be completed.

And that’s where we find the threesome as this belated six-part sequel to the beloved Aussie dramedy Packed to the Rafters begins.

Reuniting the show’s original creator Bevan Lee with most of the cast (Georgina Haig replacing Jessica Marais as oldest daughter Rachel), Back to the Rafters (now streaming on Amazon Prime Video) should more than satisfy fans of light Aussie familial drama (Rafters set the template for the likes of Offspring and House Husbands), as well as winning a few new ones along the way.

READ MORE:

* Rebecca Gibney and Erik Thomson reunite for Rafters reboot

* Amazon's Back to the Rafters, Apple's Foundation among September's must see TV

* Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney tells trolls to 'bugger off'



The most entertaining and hilarious moments of the opening episode come as the former city dwelling Rafter triumvirate discover they might not be quite as cut out for the country as they thought. While Dave has discovered motocross and a new best-mate in young Paddo (Aaron L. McGrath) and Julie has taken a job in a local cafe, the now 9-year-old Ruby (Willow Speers) has been ruffling more than a few feathers at school.

Both parents are called when she incorporates dog poo into her art protest against climate-denying politicians provocatively titled Stubborn Old Men. The ensuing row becomes the talk of the town and a tactical withdrawal back to Sydney is needed – if only for the school holidays.

Supplied Kiwis Erik Thomson and Rebecca Gibney play Dave and Julie on Back To The Rafters.

Fortunately, that also coincides with Dave and Julie’s 35th wedding anniversary celebrations. However, to their horror, it’s not only their favourite family restaurant Shanghai Express that has changed in their absence. Structural issues have forced Nathan (Angus McLaren) and his son out of their apartment, meaning there will be, at least temporarily, seven Rafters in Ben (Hugh Sheridan) and Cassie’s (HaiHa Le) two-bedroom home.

Excitement rises when Ben announces that an eighth is on its way, but that’s tempered by the news that family patriarch Granddad Ted’s (Michael Caton) memory is declining and there’s no way Rachel (Haig) will make it back from New York for the party. As they weigh up whether it’s worth inviting the increasingly erratic Ted out for Kung Pao Chicken, Julie begins to question whether their future lies in Buradeena. “It seems wrong going back when so much is happening here,” she frets.

Such conundrums, ones that usually take place at least three times an episode, are at the heart of Rafters’ enduring appeal.

Like Desperate Housewives, Grey’s Anatomy, This is Us and A Million Little Things, this relies greatly on middle-of-the-road power ballads to heighten emotion at key moments, needs liberally metaphor-sprinkled narration to do most of the heavy lifting in terms of tone setting and becomes addictive viewing because of its familiar, sometimes over-dramatic predictability and cadre of likeable characters you’re more than happy to invest your time in.

Supplied The original Packed to the Rafters ran for six seasons between 2008 and 2013.

Kiwi actors Thomson (Coming Home in the Dark) and Gibney (Halifax: Retribution) are known for their ability to be able to play both light and shade, and they prove here that they are still the main reason for watching the show.

Returning to a series that had seemingly run its course eight years ago could have ended in disaster, but Lee has given this central duo a new stage and lease of life that just might provide enough dramatic tension, tears and laughs to make you fall in love with the Rafters, whether it be for the first time, or all over again.

Back to the Rafters is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.