The Morning Show: Apple's star-studded #MeToo newsroom drama is back with a bang

The programme that gave Jennifer Aniston her first regular small screen gig since Friends ended in 2004. The glossy, expensive, star-studded drama that depicted and reflected the rise of the #MeToo movement.

While The Morning Show (now back for a 10-part second season) had its detractors, with its sometimes soapy dialogue and melodramatic moments (let us not forget that the source material, Brian Stelter’s 2013 non-fiction book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV was originally set to be movie on infamously trashy US network Lifetime), many were enthralled by the combination of Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon and eager to know where the story was headed next after the death of UBA’s The Morning Show (TMS) head talent booker Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and the live TV exposure of the network’s toxic culture by TMS’ high-profile co-host Alex Levy (Aniston) and rising star reporter Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon).

Season 2 begins with the news that Alex and Bradley have barely spoken to one another since that fateful day. While the former left UBA amid a storm of controversy and magazine covers, Bradley has done all she can to raise the profile of the beleaguered company.

“I’ve dyed my hair, done TikTok dances, hosted a celebrity bowling show. I did everything short of tattooing UBS on my ass,” she opines to news head Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), the man she helped get reinstated after he carried the can for that reputation-damaging onscreen outburst.

Bradley is lobbying hard to fill the Evening News slot that’s up for grabs, after yet another scandal, but Cory already has someone else in mind. And besides, he needs “her stability” on TMS, even if the ratings haven’t been stellar since Alex’s departure.

As 2020 looms and new talent appears thin on the ground, Cory knows there’s only one solution to fixing TMS – getting Alex back to co-anchor with Bradley. However, that initially seems like an impossible task.

Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley has bigger ambitions than The Morning Show, but not everyone shares her confidence in her talents.

Busy writing her memoirs in Maine, she appears to be more than happy out of the spotlight. So Cory first appeals to her vanity. “You were all we ever needed. We were too stupid to realise that and now you are the only thing that can save us.”

When that seemingly doesn’t work, he talks about her legacy, while dangling the carrot of a return to TMS being just a stepping stone to even bigger and brighter things. “You have yet to do your greatest work.”

Well, The Morning Show certainly features one of Aniston’s finest performances. For those who don’t know her much outside of Rachel Green or her work with Adam Sandler, this will be a revelation. There’s nuance, gravitas, depth and genuine emotion in her complicated and conflicted Alex.

It helps that she’s surrounded by such an impressive ensemble that not only includes the always reliable Witherspoon and an excellent Crudup, but also Mark Duplass and two excellent sophomore season additions: The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies and The Chair’s Holland Taylor.

The Morning Show proves Jennifer Aniston can do more than just play Rachel Green.

If showrunner Jay Carson’s (House of Cards) scripting and conversations don’t always reach the stratospheric screwball and metaphoric heights of Aaron Sorkin’s similarly set The Newsroom, the series’ lack of political point-scoring will be seen by some as a bonus, letting the characters speak for themselves, rather than as a cipher for a particular type of ideology.

With its haunting introductory shots of a deserted New York, The Morning Show looks set to tackle Covid during the current run, something that will just add to tension and intrigue generated by a terrific scene-setting opening episode.

