Spider-Man 2: One of the greatest superhero movies of all-time comes to Three

Spider-Man 2 (PG, 127mins) Directed by Sam Raimi ****½

Like The Empire Strikes Back and Batman Returns, this 2004 tale proves that sequels can be superior.

An early 21st Century example of just what a superhero movie could be, in the right hands and, just as importantly, with a well-cast nemesis for our protagonist to battle, Sam Raimi’s sophomore outing helming the misadventures of Peter Parker is a rollicking rollercoaster ride.

And, of course, there’s never been a better time to catch it for the first time – or re-view it for the 10th – with Alfred Molina’s magnificent Doc Ock seemingly set to reacquaint himself with everybody’s friendly, neighbourhood webslinger in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As Spider-Man 2 opens, things haven’t exactly been going swingingly for the Tobey Maguire iteration of Stan Lee’s beloved budding photographer.

Having chosen to live a life of responsibility, Peter/Spidey has found himself trapped in a web of his own making. While still using his superpowers to fight crime, dispense justice and deliver pizzas, Peter is having trouble holding down a job, keeping up with his studies and staying in touch with his friends.

Worse still, his beloved Aunt May's (Rosemary Harris) mortgage is in default, best friend Harry Osbourne (James Franco) still wants to know why Spider-Man killed his Green Goblin-ing father, and newspaper owner J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) has turned the city against the webbed wonder.

Supplied Tobey Maguire stars in the best Spider-Man movie of them all – 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

However, things are about to go even more pear-shaped. Brilliant scientist Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), on the verge of creating an everlasting safe, renewable energy while aided by some AI appendages, is corrupted by having the power of the sun in the palm of his hand. A tragic accident later, he is reborn as the human Matrix Squiddie, Doc Ock, and he's keen to continue his science at all costs.

Even more shockingly, Peter's beloved Mary-Jane (Kirsten Dunst) has become romantically entangled with astronaut John Jameson (New Zealand's own Daniel Gillies in a gnat-sized role).

It's enough to make a superhero hang up his red-and-blue pyjamas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is due in Kiwi cinemas on December 26.

Right from the graphic-novel-style opening credits reminding us what happened in Part I, director Raimi (Evil Dead, A Simple Plan) perfectly captures the mood of the Marvel-lous world of Spidey. Returning after his successful first-up adaptation two years earlier, Raimi, like Tim Burton's second stab at Batman, displays more confidence in his surroundings and serves up a super supreme slice of blockbuster action. More than a quarter of the $US200 million ($NZ296m) budget was spent on special effects (the weak point of the first outing), and the effort shows with swooping cameras and seamless CGI cranking the action factor up to 11.

Despite a total of four writers and filming beginning before an official script was completed, Spidey 2 contains more coherent drama, action and character development than a dozen of the usual Hollywood blockbusters. A rich vein of Raimi-style humour also pervades; we learn that the Spidey suit isn't colour-fast and there's a showstopping tuneless version of the old Spider-Man theme. Even the lovey-dovey scenes don't stink.

Supplied Spider-Man 2's chief villain Doc Ock is set to make a return in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The masterstroke though is populating this movie with actors, not stars. Maguire (very nearly replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal due to back problems) is again the standout, imbuing his hero with shades of light and dark and very real conflict. This time, though, he has an equal in Molina (Chocolat, Frida), who headed off the likes of Sam Neill (imagine that!) and Robert De Niro for the role of the “good” Doc.

Sadly, Raimi threw all his good work away with the confused, over-stuffed, tonally strange and befuddling Spider-Man 3, but just maybe December’s spin-off may finally give this quite brilliant tale the real follow-up it deserves.

Spider-Man 2 will screen at 8.40pm tonight (Sunday, September 19) on Three. It is also available to rent from iTunes, GooglePlay and Neon.