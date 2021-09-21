Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Amazon's uplifting teen musical never drags

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (16+, 114mins) Directed by Jonathan Butterell ***½

Having already played host to stripping ex-steelworkers, maths prodigies and young students of history, Sheffield is the setting for yet another crowdpleasing, bittersweet dramedy here.

Like The Full Monty, X+Y and The History Boys, this comes loaded with colourful characters, pithy one-liners and South Yorkshire scenery, although in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’s case, as the opening title card puts it, “this story really happened – then we added the singing and dancing”.

Yes, in that most post-modern of pop-culture repackagings, this is the movie version of a hit stage musical based on a documentary that captured British hearts way back in 2011. Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 was the moving, emotional and uplifting tale of naturally flamboyant County Durham teen Jamie Campbell who had the twin targets of attending his prom in a dress and realising his dream of becoming a stage performer.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae’s production, which debuted in 2017, kept the essential elements of Campbell’s story, renaming him Jamie New and relocating the action away from Billy Elliott-country to roughly two hours south in Britain’s Steel City.

Four years on, helmed by the stage show’s director Jonathan Butterell, it has been primped, preened and tweaked into a memorable two hours of entertainment. Sure it might be a little black-and-white about its goodies and baddies, lack a truly standout song and tread a somewhat predictable path, but Jamie works hard to ensure smiles and tears will be elicited from any audience willing to join its hero on his journey.

John Rogers Lauren Patel, left and Max Harwood are the young stars of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

Armed with supreme self-confidence and sharp comebacks, Jamie (newcomer Max Harwood) has always been able to handle the boo boys at Mayfield High School. Supported by fellow weirdo, “a muslim girl with a Hindi first name” Pritti (Lauren Patel), and his mum Margaret (Sarah Lancashire), he believes sequin-fuelled stardom looms large in his future.

Careers teacher Miss Hedge (Sharon Horgan) though, urges him to have more realistic expectations, while another birthday party passing without his estranged father’s (Ralph Ineson) attendance does dent his ego a little.

Fortunately, he stumbles across another male mentor in the form of Hugo Battersby (Richard E. Grant). Now the owner of clothing emporium The House of Loco, he once captivated crowds as Loco Chanel. Much to Jamie’s delight, he still runs a regular drag night, but warns that being a drag queen is about so much more than just putting on a frock. “A boy in a dress something to be laughed at, a drag queen is something to be feared,” he imparts.

And while encouraging him to take the stage, Hugo advises against broadcasting his attentions to the wider world. Unfortunately, Jamie just can’t contain his excitement and exuberance.

Richard E. Grant plays former drag queen supreme Loco Chanel in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

From the scene-setting opening number And You Don’t Even Know It to the monochromatic Work of Art and the show-stopping Spotlight, Jamie is filled with toe-tapping flights-of-fancy, visual and aural whirlwinds that transport the viewer into the young man’s fever dreams of stardom.

The musical highlights for me though came in less over-the-top form. This Was Me, especially written for this adaptation, is a beautiful, poignant slice of Frankie Goes to Hollywood-meets-Pet Shop Boys-esque pop (it even features the former’s leading man Holly Johnson) which offers up a kind of “gay history” of the UK, while the sombre The Wall in My Head boasts heart-wrenching lines like, “the thought left a scar, the words left a sting”, and The Streets-esque It Means Beautiful is a case of the right tune and the right lyrics at the right time.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is filled with toe-tapping flights-of-fancy, visual and aural whirlwinds that transport the viewer into one young man’s fever dreams of stardom.

While not everything works, Horgan and Ineson’s characters feels as one-dimensional as Grant’s is luminous, with a pair of more than likeable young leads, some terrific choreography and costuming and a cheeky nod to one of the most famous drag movies of all time, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a tremendous tonic in these turbulent times.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is now available to steam on Amazon Prime Video.