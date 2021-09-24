My Generation: Sir Michael Caine's fascinating trip down memory lane hits TVNZ

My Generation is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

My Generation

Hosted by Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr, or Sir Michael Caine CBE as he is better known, this is a guide to the 1960s via the world’s most famous non-cockney cockney. A handsome look at Caine’s career, it uses his life and works to move us through the decade.

My Generation covers all the obvious things about the ‘60s: the sexual revolution, the rise of rock ‘n’ roll and the scandalous fashion changes heralded by Mary Quant, Twiggy and Vidal Sasson.

Talking about his first big film role in Zulu, Caine explains the crumbling class structure by pointing out only Americans could have cast him as a British Officer. As a working-class actor, he would never have been considered otherwise. Luckily, he nailed it and went on to star in The Ipcress File, Alfie and The Italian Job before 1970.

Not terribly in-depth, My Generation is more about nostalgia for the ‘60s, rather than the detail. Soundbites from Roger Daltrey, David Bailey, Marianne Faithful, and of course Sir Michael driving around London in the same Aston Martin DB4 Charley Croker drove in The Italian Job adds flavour more than substance. Still, it’s well put together and an easy watch.

Sir Michael Caine goes on a trip down memory lane in the documentary My Generation.

The Highland Vet follows the staff and patients of the most northern vet practice in Britain.

The Highland Vet

Thurso, the northernmost town on the British mainland, is home to a large veterinary practice covering 25,000 square kilometres. It runs 24/7, providing care for companion animals, large animals and livestock, plus a lot of wildlife.

This not a show for the squeamish. In episode one, we see a young heifer with a calf too big to birth naturally get a caesarian section. Absolutely nothing is hidden – and that’s part of what makes this show such a success. We see everything, including the tough stuff.

When a puppy with severe injuries deteriorates during surgery, I was left wondering if I was going to watch a puppy die while I ate dinner. Spoiler: It didn’t, but it was close. Close enough to make the vet nurse cry, so be aware if you’re watching with children who haven’t quite got a grasp on death yet.

I’m sure death will happen at some point in the series, but I know it will be handled sensitively. The staff are all about animal care and comfort, and that’s a beautiful thing to show kids. And did I mention the sexy Scottish accents?

The Jury Speaks is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Jury Speaks

Have you ever heard a verdict come in and wondered HOW the jury came to that conclusion? This series aims to find out.

Jurors from high-profile cases discuss their experience and what went down in the deliberation room. They then discuss what is “now known about the case” and vote again, as if the trial was happening for the first time.

Except it’s never the whole jury. And there’s always at least a couple of jurors bad-mouthing others or refusing to film with other people. And yes, they’re being paid.

OJ Simpson, Michael Jackson, Robert Durst and George Zimmerman are some of the cases this season, and there are a few surprises in there. (Not least, how the US justice system differs from state to state.)

I’d be lying if I said this isn’t compelling viewing, with some – but not all cases – having had new information come to light that justifies a discussion with the former jury. The impact that serving their civic duty had on these people’s lives is immense, but the fact they can make money off that duty the moment the trial is over raises many ethical concerns for me.

Māori TV Season 4 of Ahikāroa is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.

Ahikāroa

Ahikāroa: (noun) burning fires of occupation.

It’s an apt title for a bilingual series following a group of rangatahi, young urban Maori who slip in and out of te reo Maori seamlessly. And this is not your Nanny’s te reo. With a phrase of the day function on the Ahikāroa website, you can upsize your reo with a modern phrase you probably weren’t taught at school.

Although season four has just arrived, I recommend that if you haven’t seen the show before, or it has been a while, you start at the beginning to keep everyone and everything they got up to straight.

Ahikāroa is a show not afraid to tackle sensitive issues like suicide, drugs, sex, Oranga Tamariki and living in a country made up of systems built by and for people who don’t look like you.

Geo, Hemi, Kid, Haki and the crew reflect Aotearoa right now, and Ahikāroa, as a show, reflects how much homegrown talent we have burning strong.