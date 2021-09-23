New Amsterdam: The world's most popular medical drama is back on Neon with a bang

The first episode of the fourth season of New Amsterdam is now streaming on Neon.

REVIEW: The world’s most popular medical drama is back with a bang.

Actually, more than one, as not only does an arsonist threaten the safety of staff and patients at New York’s New Amsterdam, but the narrative tension that built up nicely over the last few episodes of last season explodes in a series of revelations that may just make your head spin.

Those who’ve only recently discovered the heartfelt and sometimes pulse-pounding American medical drama on Netflix this past summer (season 2 is headed your way from Saturday) may now wish to look away, because it’s the start of season four, fresh from the US and now streaming on Neon, that has me so enthused.

It’s now three months since New Amsterdam’s medical director Max (Ryan Eggold) attempted to declare his love for oncology head Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), after a number of false and fumbled starts. While a steamy opening informs us that they shared a night of passion, we’re left tantalised by what has transpired since, snippets of their subsequent story interspersed with the main action and clearly and cleverly designed to toy with our emotions and expectations.

Supplied New Amsterdam's central on/off romance has been the one between Helen and Max.

What we do know is that Max has gone into full Marie Kondo-mode, having decided to focus on joy and spreading it throughout the hospital. That not only means a fresh coat of paint – sunny yellow, naturally – for the former Covid wards, but a new role as psych resident director for the previously burnt out Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine). But while he proselytises to his charges that, “on this ward, we heal souls”, the only sugar-coating ED director Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) is giving her latest crop of residents is on the supplied doughnuts.

“Do not come to me with your personal problems. Don’t expect me to care if you’re pet is sick. If you find yourself in the situation where I’m telling you you’ve screwed up – it’s bad,” she informs the shocked quintet, a group that includes her girlfriend Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan). When Lauren adds that they are in a relationship, that emotion quickly turns to anger at being potentially undermined.

Supplied Whether Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) will finally become a couple is likely to be one of the key focuses of the latest season of New Amsterdam.

Such unease is also shared in the OR, where Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) is struggling to adjust to working with his new boss Claude Baptiste (Andre Blake), a man who just happens to be the husband of Lyn Malvo (Frances Turner), the woman he is currently seeing. Sensing his unease, Claude asks him if he’s having “girl trouble”.

“You should find a way to make it work,” he advises. “It’s not that simple,” comes the swift, but weary reply.

However, all of those issues fade into the background when the hospital is rocked by an explosion and a resulting fireball. While the fire service quickly brings it under control, a second incident, just hours later, injures Floyd and Lyn, and has everyone searching for answers – and a seeming arsonist with a grudge. That’s when Iggy realises he needs to face his demons, confront his past and seek the assistance of a former client and inmate with a penchant for pyromania.

What follows is a Silence of the Lambs-esque quid pro quo, as he must reveal a little of himself in order to get a profile of the person currently putting the hospital in danger. Smartly written, it’s a sharp reminder, as is the whole episode, of what makes New Amsterdam such a beloved crowd pleaser.

Not only does it boast a cadre of memorable characters and have something to say about the state of modern medicine (particularly in America), but it also offers viewers a solid dose of “the feels”. Not since ER has a medical drama made me so invested in the lives and loves of those who inhabit its corridors, wards and operating rooms.

Yes, the crises are sometimes a little overwrought and Max and Helen’s relationship is threatening to get a little “Ross and Rachel”, but, unlike its modern day counterparts, Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident, there’s a quietness, a subtlety and abundance of sensitivity and heart that makes it stand out.

Supplied Janet Montgomery’s Lauren Bloom gets many of the best lines on New Amsterdam.

Plus, it can be hilariously funny. A sub-plot running through this initial season four instalment involves Max attempting to interview the hearing-impaired Elizabeth Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) for a potential position. While she makes clear her terms, conditions and concerns, her sign language interpreter struggles with some of her bluntness and terminology. “I have the mouth of a sailor, and he’s a prude,” she furiously signs, before adding that the role she’d be taking on are, “big shoes to fill – and I’m only a size 7”. With a start like that, I’m hoping she’ll be a regular.

However, she will have a hard time topping Lauren when it comes to zingers. “Just like haltertops and head scarves, young people are bringing it back,” she cynically notes when a former college basketball star presents with gout, adding that, “We’re less than a year away from needing our own selfie wing”.

Supplied Sandra Mae Frank’s Elizabeth Wilder makes a strong impression in the opening episode of season four of New Amsterdam.

But, as we all know, 12 months is a long time in television drama, and while Covid may seemingly be over on New Amsterdam, the scars are still very much evident.

One thing is certain, with a hospital that is “criminally underfunded, still has unfilled repair orders from 1973 and is losing more doctors and nurses to burnout” than Max can keep up with, there will plenty more engrossing and emotional storytelling to come this season – and I can’t wait.

The first episode of the fourth season of New Amsterdam is now available to stream on Neon. It will also debut on SoHo on October 19.