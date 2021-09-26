Vigil: TVNZ debut for tense British drama that lives up to thrilling reputation

REVIEW: Taggart among the torpedoes. Broadchurch below decks. Line of Duty on a submarine.

Those are just some of the shorthand summations for the excellent new crime drama that has riveted and rocked Britain over the past month or so.

Now, Kiwi viewers finally get to join in on the action and watch as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones) investigates the death of a seaman and uncovers a wider naval conspiracy, when Vigil debuts at 9.30pm on TVNZ1 tonight.

In a best-of-both-worlds scenario, the state broadcaster is also making available all six episodes, for those who prefer to binge-watch, from Monday on TVNZ OnDemand.

Our first glimpse inside HMS Vigil is fraught with tension. Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke’s (Martin Compston) sonar is telling him a trawler above them has suffered some kind of incident and is sinking. He’s convinced it could have been an explosion, a collision, or a snag and urges his superiors on the vanguard class nuclear warship to surface to check it out.

“We have to go up. We know there will be men in the water,” he pleads. But the ship’s captain, Commander Neil Newsome (Paterson Joseph), is having none of it, citing his concerns that it could be another submarine stalking them.

An increasingly irate Burke is then relieved of duties early, ordered to quarters “to cool off”. However, just hours later, our next sighting of him is in full cardiac arrest, attempts to save him proving futile.

It looks like a heroin overdose, but naval protocol and the ship’s proximity to the Scottish mainland means a full investigation is required. Being a vessel on constant active duty, they won’t be docking though, the law will have to come to them.

Supplied Suranne Jones plays Vigil’s Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva.

Enter the Glasgow-based Silva. Given just 72 hours to conduct her interviews and scene enquiries, she’s informed that she will be choppered in and then winched down to the waiting sub, her tiny luggage allocation strapped to her (“better than Ryan Air,” as one naval wag quips).

Once aboard, she’ll have to familiarise herself with the layout of the two football fields-long and four double-decker buses-high craft, get used to the reduced-oxygen atmosphere and deal with anxiety issues caused by a traumatic incident in her past. But what Silva isn’t prepared for is the obstinance and obstructiveness of the crew – from the top down. The captain is adamant there can’t even be a whiff of a suggestion of murder while she’s onboard and witnesses refuse or avoid her questioning, even as the evidence of foul play begins to stack up.

Supplied Chief Petty Officer Craig Burke’s (Martin Compston) argument with his superiors aboard HMS Vigil is what sets the series’ plot in motion.

A potent cocktail mixing Line’s attention to procedure and obsession with corruption, Bodyguard’s flawed heroes and threats to state security and a claustrophobic, hermetically sealed setting ripe with danger and dramatic potential, Vigil certainly offers gripping viewing.

If some of Silva’s backstory is a little predictable and telegraphed, that quickly becomes forgotten as her investigation ramps up. Likewise, just when you think the parallel land-based enquiries by her partner Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre (The Good Fight’s Rose Leslie) are an unwanted distraction, they suddenly become key.

Series creator Tom Edge (C.B. Strike) certainly makes the most of the submarine’s nooks and crannies and a talented cast, that also includes familiar faces like Billy Elliot’s Gary Lewis, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane and Doctor Foster’s Adam James.

Supplied Because of the nature of HMS Vigil’s duties, justice and Suranne Jones’ Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva has to come to them.

However, despite all the testosterone, this is very much Jones’ tale, and she uses her trademark frown and authoritatively, accusatory tone to compelling effect.

Once you commit, and you know you will, be prepared to see this Vigil all the way through.

Vigil begins screening on TVNZ 1 tonight, Sunday, at 9.30pm. The entire series will be available on TVNZ OnDemand from tomorrow (Monday).