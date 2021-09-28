Liam Neeson's 10 best movie performances ranked (and where you can watch them)

Liam Neeson was nominated for an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for his performance in 1993's Schindler's List.

Liam Neeson will turn 70 next year and the actor with a very particular set of skills seems just to get more and more prolific as he ages.

Although currently in cinemas with the less-than-impressive The Ice Road, the Northern Ireland-born actor has delivered plenty of memorable performances.

Here’s what we believe are his 10 best, along with where you can watch them in New Zealand.

Supplied Silence, Taken and Rob Roy feature some of Liam Neeson’s best performances of all time.

READ MORE:

* Liam Neeson tapped working mum's layoff to stoke Honest Thief's righteous anger

* Liam Neeson gives new apology for 'impulsive' revenge revelation: 'I missed the point'

* The Commuter: Liam Neeson continues to be a one-man antidote to injustice

* Liam Neeson: on silly movies, seeing God and the terrifying thing about Scorsese



NETFLIX Liam Neeson says the horse he worked with on the Coen Brothers western remembered him from a previous project.

10. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018, Netflix)

Neeson delivers a silent performance during the grim Meal Ticket segment of Joel and Ethan Coen’s brilliant Western saga, told in six parts.

He plays an ageing impresario who, along with a young man with no arms or legs, travels from town to town in a wagon that converts into a small stage where the young man recites classic poems and monologues. When the gruff Neeson sees a chicken that purportedly performs math problems to the delight of his dwindling crowds, he switches out his talent...in a pretty extreme manner.

Underrated and understated work from Neeson.

Paramount Pictures Liam Neeson plays the troubled Father Cristóvão Ferreira in Silence.

9. Silence (2016, Netflix/Beamafilm)

In the 17th century, two Portuguese Jesuit priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor, who is rumoured to have committed apostasy.

Neeson plays the missing Father Cristóvão Ferreira who, after suffering brutal torture and spending 15 years away, announces that he believes Christianity is futile in Japan.

Neeson immerses himself in the deeply complex role of a man who endures enough trauma to renounce his faith and leave behind a calling his protégés never imagined he would in Martin Scorsese’s troubling, but powerful historical drama.

Supplied Liam Neeson starred opposite Mia Farrow in Husbands and Wives.

8. Husbands and Wives (1992, iTunes)

Few feel like celebrating the work of Woody Allen, but Neeson’s tragic work as Judy Davis’ (then Mia Farrow’s) fawning, sensitive, would-be boyfriend Michael in this gritty divorce drama stands out as a departure for the Irish actor with a proclivity for kicking butt on screen.

Neeson also shows some subtle comic timing in a, sometimes, difficult watch.

Supplied Liam Neeson and Laura Linney teamed up for Kinsey.

7. Kinsey (2004, Disney+)

Bill Condon’s look at the life of Alfred Kinsey, a pioneer in the area of human sexuality research, lets Neeson play against type and ham it up some to earn a heap of critical praise in what some considered an Oscar-worthy performance.

Working opposite talented actors like Laura Linney and Peter Sarsgaard brings Neeson’s chops to an even higher level.

Supplied Jessica Lange joined Liam Neeson for Rob Roy.

6. Rob Roy (1995, iTunes, GooglePlay)

Wronged by a nobleman and his nephew, clan chief Rob Roy MacGregor becomes an outlaw in search of revenge while fleeing the Redcoats and facing charges of being a Jacobite.

Typically remembered as the Deep Impact to Braveheart’s Armageddon during 1995′s duelling Scottish historical dramas, this is a highly entertaining drama featuring passionate work from Neeson, who has great chemistry with co-stars Jessica Lange and Oscar nominee Tim Roth.

Warner Bros 2005's Batman Begins helped reinvigorate a flagging franchise.

5. Batman Begins (2005, Netflix)

Known to Bruce Wayne as Henri Ducard early on, Neeson plays the League of Shadows member who trains the forlorn billionaire determined to bring justice to Gotham City, later revealing himself as Ra’s al Ghul, the head of the organisation whose extremist plan must be stopped before more damage is done to the troubled town.

Equal parts calm, wise and terrifying, Neeson matches Christian Bale blow for blow amid a stacked cast in Christopher Nolan’s impressive start to the Dark Knight trilogy.

Supplied Long before Marvel ruled the world, Liam Neeson was Darkman.

4. Darkman (1990, iTunes)

Neeson stars as Peyton Westlake, a scientist left for dead who seeks to exact revenge on the people who burned him alive in Sam Raimi’s wholly original superhero film that’s since earned a cult following.

Perhaps a bit too strange for the early ‘90s crowd not ready for where this genre would end up decades later, Raimi’s film holds up thanks in large part to Neeson’s steady and likeable work as the spurned hero.

Neon The Grey is now available to stream on Neon.

3. The Grey (2011, Neon)

The one where Liam Neeson fights a bunch of wolves. That’s all you had to say. We were in from the jump, and Joe Carnahan’s brutal, Alaskan wilderness-set survival thriller delivered and even more via philosophical ideas about man and nature.

Who better than Neeson to humanise the brutality and, of course, fight a bunch of wolves?

supplied 2008’s Taken sparked a whole new career for Liam Neeson as an action hero.

2. Taken (2008, Disney+)

It’ll forever be known as “the” Liam Neeson movie, what might have looked like a throwaway B-flick about a retired CIA agent who travels across Europe to use his very particular set of skills to save his estranged daughter, who has been kidnapped by traffickers while on a trip to Paris.

Neeson’s career wasn’t so much relaunched as it was reborn, earning him the title of world’s coolest action star – and at age 56, no less! It would spawn a few sequels and a series of similar beat-’em-up paychecks for him, helping him reinvent himself and the genre.

Supplied Ben Kingsley and Liam Neeson were both lauded for their performances in Schindler’s List.

1. Schindler’s List (1993, iTunes)

As German industrialist Oskar Schindler, who gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis Poland during World War II, Neeson is at his most captivating and tragic in Steven Spielberg’s haunting Oscar-winner.

Neeson, himself, earned a nomination for best actor in a career-best performance, letting the audience see the horrors of the Holocaust through his eyes as it unfolds in real-time. His final scene is an all-timer, just like the movie.

TNS