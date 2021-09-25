Ten terrific Chinese language movies (and where you can watch them)

Only Cloud Knows is set and was shot in New Zealand.

Whether they are in Mandarin or Cantonese, martial arts fantasies, intimate dramas or knockabout comedies, Chinese language cinema has produced some of the most beloved movies of the past 20 years.

Directors like Ang Lee, John Woo, Stephen Chow and Zhang Yimou have entranced audiences with their storytelling and unique visual styles, while actors such as Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Jet Li and Donny Yen have become global stars.

To celebrate New Zealand Chinese Language Week, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of 10 terrific titles (and where you can watch them) that offer something for everyone.

Supplied Kung Fu Hustle, In the Mood For Love and Only Cloud Knows are among the fabulous Chinese language movies now available to stream.

Supplied Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon turned Zhang Ziyi into a global star.

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (Netflix)

The 2000 film that gave the globe wuxia and wushu.

Director Ang Lee had already shown his versatility with the likes of Sense and Sensibility and The Ice Storm, but he caught the world's attention with this miraculous Mandarin marriage of how-did-they-do-that martial arts and intimate love story. Actors Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi and Chow Yun-Fat were simply superb.

Supplied Awkafina and Zhao Shuzhen teamed up for The Farewell.

The Farewell (Netflix)

As the opening card of this 2019 dramedy so eloquently put it, this fabulous family drama is "based on an actual lie". Drawing on her own experiences, writer-director Lulu Wang crafted a compelling, heart-wrenching (and warming) story that will strike a chord with viewers of all ages.

At the heart of it all is a terrific performance from Awkwafina, displaying nuance and gravitas as she plays a young woman clinging to her past and trying to forge her own path in life.

Supplied Illustrious Energy makes fabulous use of Central Otago’s landscape, some of which no longer exists.

Illustrious Energy (NZ Film OnDemand, AroVision, Deluxe At Home, Academy OnDemand)

Yes, I know this 1988 Kiwi film is entirely in English, but I’ve included it here because it’s a rare story that focuses on the early Chinese immigrant experience in our land. Set in the Central Otago goldfields in the 1890s, Leon Narby’s film follows two men as they attempt to earn enough money to return home with honour.

As former New Zealand Film Festival director Bill Gosden noted, it also provides a fascinating glimpse of an area that was subsequently drowned by the creation of the Clyde Dam.

Supplied In the Mood For Love sees Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung light up the screen.

In the Mood For Love (Kanopy)

Regarded by many as one of the greatest movies of all time, Wong Kar-wai’s romantic-drama, set in 1960s Hong Kong, is filled with evocative and haunting imagery that still beguiles 21 years after it first wowed audiences at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tony Leung and Maggie Cheung are the couple who slowly develop feelings for each other after they discover their spouses have been having an affair.

Supplied Donnie Yen is Ip Man, the grand master of the Wing Chun style of kung fu and master of legendary kung fu superstar Bruce Lee.

Ip Man (Netflix)

Rogue One and Mulan star Donnie Yen plays the legendary martial artist (his acolytes included one Bruce Lee) in this first of many dramatisations of his life and exploits. Events in this 2008 edition focus around his early days in 1930s Foshan and his encounters with the invading Japanese soldiers.

“An explosive exercise in bare-knuckled myth-biography,” wrote Slant magazine’s Joseph Jon Lanthier.

Supplied Kung Fu Hustle became a hit around the globe.

Kung Fu Hustle (Netflix)

The 2004 global crowd pleaser that brought the delights of 1970s Hong Kong action cinema to a whole new audience.

Stephen Chow directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in this 1940s Shanghai-set comedy about a young man who has designs on joining a notorious gang. However, he more than meets his match when he attempts to terrorise a seemingly ordinary neighbourhood.

supplied Tony Leung and Tang Wei star in Lust, Caution.

Lust, Caution (iTunes)

Winner of the Gold Lion at the 2007 Venice Film Festival, Ang Lee’s World War II-era Shanghai-set erotic espionage thriller was based on a 1979 novella by Eileen Chang. It’s the story of a group of students who attempt to take down a powerful political figure (Tony Leung) by using a young woman’s (Tang Wei) special set of skills.

“A film as visually stylish as it is psychologically demanding…. I wish it had been twice as long,” wrote The Telegraph’s Sukhdev Sandhu.

Supplied New Zealand’s South Island proves to be a gorgeous backdrop for Only Cloud Knows’ engaging drama.

Only Cloud Knows (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

Inspired by a real-life couple, director Feng Xiaogang and screenwriter Zhang Ling’s 2019 bittersweet love story might be overly sentimental for some, but certainly packs an emotional punch.

Part of its power comes from its fractured narrative, which leaves their meet cute until the final act. However, the real appeal for Kiwi viewers lies in its Central Otago setting, with Clyde and its picturesque surroundings in particular proving to be a gorgeous backdrop for this engaging drama to play out against.

supplied Tony Leung heads an impressive cast in the epic Red Cliff.

Red Cliff (iTunes, GooglePlay)

After some chastening experiences in Hollywood, beloved Chinese director John Woo returned to his homeland to helm one of the most expensive Chinese language movies ever made. Set in 208AD, this 2008 epic is based on a legendary battle in which a force of 50,000 defeated an army of nearly one million.

“A legendary filmmaker's visual symphony,” wrote The Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern.

supplied Ken Takakura, right, and Zhenbo Yang, joined forces for Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles.

Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles (iTunes)

He might have made more flashier, crowd pleasing tales like Hero and House of the Flying Daggers, but there’s just something truly compelling and engrossing about Zhang Yimou’s 2005 road movie focused on a father trying to reconnect with his son.

A gritty, very human drama, shot in almost documentary style, Yunnan Province's vast, stark and grey landscapes perfectly evoke the isolation felt by Japanese fisherman Takada (Ken Takakura), as he attempts to film a performance of China's most famous mask opera.