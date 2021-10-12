The Guard at 10: Why it's still the greatest black comedy of the last decade

The Guard is now available to stream on iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.

The Guard (R13, 96mins) Directed by John Michael McDonagh ****½

"From the brother of the guy that brought you . . ." Normally not words to inspire confidence in a film, but in the case of this 2011 minor classic we had to more than make an exception.

For writer-director John Michael McDonagh's feature film debut behind the camera is as good as, if not better than, his brother Martin's darkly hilarious In Bruges.

A pitch-black, Irish-set comedy cum action-thriller, The Guard might involve international drug smuggling and a bent police force, but it's really about one man, Sergeant Gerry Boyle (In Bruges' Brendan Gleeson in full-on, deadpan, hangdog-look mode).

He's a no-nonsense, old-school cop who enjoys a few perks (taking evidence from crime scenes, having a frolic with the agency girls on his day off) and isn't afraid to speak his mind ("You're not too sharp, you'll go far," he tells his new partner).

Like the rest of the local constabulary, he's called in to an FBI briefing in Galway when rumours suggest that a ship with US$500 million worth of cocaine is headed their way. A quartet of British and Irish gangsters are the chief subjects, even if Boyle is sceptical about their involvement. "I thought only black lads and Mexicans were dealers," he tells exasperated FBI Agent Wendell Everett.

But Boyle has an ace up his sleeve: one of the foursome has already turned up dead on his patch, and he's convinced he can track down the others. But can he persuade Everett to trust him, as well as avoid the attentions of the remaining trio who are determined to either blackmail or eliminate him?

Supplied Brendan Gleeson is at his deadpan comedic best in The Guard.

Think Hot Fuzz-meets-Waking Ned Devine, via High Noon and The Supergrass, and you'll have some idea of the wicked delights in store in this west Irish western-cum-comedy. McDonagh's tale is filled with colourful characters (Gerry's chief informant is primary school age and the bad guys quote Nietzsche and debate the finer points of linguistics), memorable set pieces (CSI would have nightmares if they saw Gerry's approach to crime scene contamination) and great one- liners ("When I applied for the position of international drug trafficker, it said nothing about heavy lifting, " moans Mark Strong's henchman).

At the centre of it all is a terrific performance from Gleeson. Whether parading in his colourful collection of Y-fronts, drinking a chocolate milkshake in a single slurp, or claiming to have finished fourth in the 1500-metre freestyle event at Seoul ("Look it up on Wikipedia, " he encourages Everett), Boyle is never far from the action and the audience is never a great distance from their next chuckle. Importantly, he's no cardboard cop or caricature, he has considerable flaws and isn't afraid to admit them, and also, like all good Irish boys, takes time out to look after his facility-bound Mam.

Supplied/Stuff Think Hot Fuzz-meets-Waking Ned Devine, via High Noon and The Supergrass, and you'll have some idea of the wicked delights in store in this west Irish western-cum-comedy.

"Bet you haven't had this much fun since you burned those kids at Waco, " Boyle taunts Everett during their investigation.

With zingers like that, The Guard offers just over 90-minutes of excellent escapism and guaranteed hilarity that is still worth seeking out even a decade after its original release.

The Guard is now available to stream via YouTube, iTunes and GooglePlay.