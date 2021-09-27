Rise of the Planet of the Apes at 10: How Weta reinvigorated a beloved franchise

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is now available to stream on Disney+.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (M, 106mins) Directed by Rupert Wyatt ****½

The last attempt to revive this popular simian sci-fi series, Tim Burton's 2001 "reimagining" of the 1968 original that started it all, had seen fans "go ape" at its liberties.

While the makeup and prosthetics were impressive, Burton's tweaks to the story, misplaced humour and coterie of character actors led to much breast-beating from aficionados of Pierre Boulle's original novel and Franklin J Schaffner's much loved masterpiece.

Then there was THAT ending – baffling and bewildering in the extreme. So it was definitely something of a surprise to see Fox take another stab at the franchise just a decade later.

READ MORE:

* Cliff Curtis' Murina, Kiwi co-production Night Raiders among Toronto Fest's best

* Ten terrific Chinese language movies (and where you can watch them)

* Courage Under Fire at 25: Why Denzel and Meg's military mystery still compels

* War For the Planet of the Apes: Why you should go see the Ape-ocalypse now



Even more surprising, Rise of the Planet of the Apes was not only a step up from Burton’s Apes, it was a prequel/reboot to rival Batman Begins in its reinvigoration and reinvention of a seemingly moribund series.

Taking its cue from 1972's Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, Amanda Silver's (The Hand That Rocks the Cradle) and Rick Jaffa's (The Relic) slick script (which borrowed elements from everything from Limitless, X-Men, Spartacus, Splice, AI, 28 Days Later and Jurassic Park, to, whisper it, Gremlins 2) details the research of Gen-Sys neuro-geneticist Will Rodman (James Franco).

For the past 5 ½ years, he has been working on an experimental drug (ALZ-112) that he hopes will repair brain cells and perhaps eventually provide a cure for Alzheimer's. But just when he thinks he's made a breakthrough, his hopes are literally shot down when his test subject Bright Eyes (one of the many nods to the original Planet) escapes and goes on a rampage which ends in her death.

Supplied Rise’s combination of breathtaking performances by the likes of Andy Serkis, with Weta Digital's superb CGI-creations, will leave you stunned.

Despite discovering that her attack was to protect her newborn, Will can't persuade his company to finance any more experiments, and he is left literally holding the baby. Deciding to take his work home with him, Will raises Caesar like a human child and is amazed at his young charge's intelligence and progress – it seems the drug not only repairs cells, it can enhance them.

But, as the simian becomes more and more self-aware, Caesar begins to question not only his place in the world, but how his fellow apes are treated.

As he did in his magnificent 2008 crime-thriller The Escapist, British director Rupert Wyatt once again here demonstrated his ability to crank the tension up to 11. Point-of-view and overhead shots, as well as whip pans, perfectly captured the chaos of an ape attack, while Patrick Doyle's (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) atmospheric and chilling score heightened the audience's unease.

It's the simians though who are the stars. Eschewing the traditional physical-effects approach, the combination of breathtaking performances by the likes of Andy Serkis (who previously monkeyed around on King Kong) with Weta Digital's superb CGI-creations will leave you stunned.

Supplied Andy Serkis’ Caesar stars opposite James Franco in Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

Skilfully avoiding the talky politics, ethics and social conventions of the previous films, Rise builds towards a stunning conclusion that rivals Terminator 3's final act and leaves you with that rare franchise feeling of hanging out for the next instalment.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is now available to stream on Disney+.