Natural Born Killers: One of the most controversial movies of the '90s hits TVNZ

Natural Born Killers (18, 114mins) Directed by Oliver Stone ***

Depending on your sensibilities, this controversial 1994 crime drama was either Oliver Stone’s magnum opus, or the moment he crossed a line. Either way, it was certainly designed to be provocative.

At its heart, it’s the story of modern day Bonnie and Clyde, Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory (Juliette Lewis, whose character’s name was allegedly inspired by Justine Bateman’s on Family Ties) Knox, who go on a killing rampage across the US.

As with virtually all the Platoon, JFK and Born on the Fourth of July film-maker’s tales, there’s a deeper message at work here – just how sick the American public was in that era and how they media fed into that with its idolisation of anti-heroes (everyone from Lorena Bobbitt to David Koresh and O.J. Simpson).

But while Stone may have had good intentions, his methods left something to be desired. Was he truly able to raise awareness of the problem, or did he just give another example of seemingly unconstrained movie violence which had become a moral stick to beat Hollywood with during the early ‘90s.

Clocking in at just under two hours long (you’ll be unsurprised to learn that the version currently streaming on TVNZ OnDemand has had some trims), Natural Born Killers eventually becomes a draining attack on the senses, as every scene is viewed from just about every angle imaginable (it’s potentially a great film-making teaching tool). In all, Stone uses five different types of film stock and switches from black-and-white to colour at the drop of a hat, even injecting snatches of animation into the mix (a move that makes this feel even more like the ‘90s equivalent of Pink Floyd’s The Wall).

Supplied Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis are Natural Born Killers’ Mickey and Mallory.

Apparently based on a script by Quentin Tarantino, who later disowned the film, Killers’ plot roughly divides into two. The first part follows the rise of the pair to celebrity status and their eventual capture. The second focuses on their escape from a maximum security prison and the live-to-air coverage of it that plays out on network television.

At the time, the role of Mickey was a huge departure for former sitcom star Harrelson, but he delivers believable crazy here, possessing a wild look in his eyes that’s equal parts convincing and unnerving. Likewise, Lewis (Kalifornia, Cape Fear) is suitably creepy as his partner in life – and crime.

Supplied In Natural Born Killers, Oliver Stone uses five different types of film stock and switches from black-and-white to colour at the drop of a hat.

Less successful though are Robert Downey Jr’s murdering of the Australian accent as media-cretin Wayne Gale and Tommy Lee Jones’ prison warden, a man sporting the worst haircut since Nigel Planer’s useless talent agent Ralph Filthy.

A movie that offers moments of real inspiration amongst the carnage and nightmare-inducing visceral violence – there’s a magnificent channel-changing sequence where real-life protagonists are viewed alongside a series of fictional “heroes” – Natural Born Killers offers glimpses of Oliver Stone at his best and worst.

Natural Born Killers is now available to stream on TVNZ OnDemand.