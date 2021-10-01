The Outpost: Neon's edge-of-your-seat war film also a poignant look at a tragedy

The Outpost is now streaming on Neon.

The Outpost

The withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has been so devastating, I was trepidatious about watching this because the last thing I feel like is flagwaving American superiority, but it captures the desperation, frustration and confusion of the 20-year tragedy pretty poignantly, while still being an intense, edge-of-your-seat war film.

High in the Hindu Kush, a small contingent of weary, highly strung soldiers find themselves under attack defending a ridiculous position (surrounded by hills, visible from every direction, it’s hard to believe this was an actual decision made by military professionals).

Based on a true story (written by Jake Tapper), it centres on one battle that serves as a microcosm for the entire, futile conflict. Set in treacherous terrain, it’s tightly wound, inventively shot, disorientating and distressing. Thrilling and depressing at the same time.

Supplied The Outpost centres on one battle that serves as a microcosm for an entire, futile 20-year conflict.

READ MORE:

* No Time to Die, Dune, The Green Knight among October's must see movies

* Inked: Why Sky's bittersweet Mandarin dramedy fully deserves its Prime time-slot

* Liam Neeson's 10 best movie performances ranked (and where you can watch them)

* Rams: Why Sam Neill's Aussie dramedy - now on Neon - offers a really good yarn



Supplied New Amsterdam's central on/off romance has been the one between Helen and Max.

New Amsterdam

I finally gave this US medical drama a spin, and it’s a convincing balance of head and heart. It’s got great momentum thanks to a hyperactive head doctor and the never-ending narrative device that is a big city emergency department.

Thankfully, unlike many shows in the genre, it doesn’t get dragged in the melodramatic weeds by overly emoting every beat. A strong cast of characters and relevant, realistic storylines make it feel essential and give it cultural currency and the inclusive, idealist attitudes that underpin it all make a nourishing chicken soup for the soul in 2021.

Season three did a remarkable job of capturing the post-pandemic trauma and challenges faced by New York and the latest season premiere literally blazes through the hospital, scarring a few storylines in the process.

Satisfying viewing, it’s a show you can trust to deliver a decent hour of escape without over-the-top dramatics.

Supplied Hearts and Bones is now streaming on Neon.

Hearts and Bones

War Photographer, the 2003 Peabody Award-winning documentary that follows freelance photo-journalist James Nachtwey through Kosovo, West Bank and riots in Jakarta reveals the effect that viewing human suffering through a lens can have on a person.

In Heart and Bones, Hugo Weaving plays famed photographer Dan Fisher, who has been documenting war for two decades and suffers sleepless nights, dramatic flashbacks and panic attacks. Addicted to his dangerous lifestyle (which some call misery porn) and avoidant of its impact on him and his loved ones, he finds his views change when he meets a Sudanese refugee living and working in Sydney. Their hesitant bond yields into friendship and this small, quiet film unfolds slowly, naturally into an impactful examination of survivor guilt, capturing the complexities of long-term trauma.

Restrained, but powerful performances do the heavy lifting in this well-observed, well-told story.

Supplied The Gossip Girl reboot is now streaming on Neon.

Gossip Girl

Last time this series was hot the iPhone had just been born, Spotify was an infant and Netflix had just starting offering a streaming service. That was 2007 and the anonymous rumour monger (G.G) was posting shocking truths about her fellow students on a blog (how quaint).

In the reboot, this time it’s a teacher using the G.G moniker to inspire fear in the trust-fund babies that taunt her (and she posts on Instagram of course).

It’s got all the wealth fetishisation and spoiled, insufferable socialites that made the original popular, but also a vicious, self-aware side-eye that gives it an extra kick.

Simultaneously worshipping wealth while cynically deriding it, it’s got a foot in each camp, which means some people will get sucked into the glitz and glamour and some will hate watch it, but both will find something to engage with.

As Gossip Girl herself says, “It doesn’t matter if it’s real. It doesn’t matter if it happened. What they realised then is true now, the only thing that matters, is how a story is told”.

Whip It is now available to stream on Neon.

Whip It

Roller-derby provides the action and a vehicle for self-realisation in Drew Barrymore’s directorial debut.

It’s a funny, feel good, feminist film that throws elbows, pulls no punches and features a fantastic food fight.

Desperate to get out of her “armpit of a small town”, Bliss (Elliot Page) can’t wait to quit her shifts at the Oink Joint and find her purpose.

What a great ensemble cast! Page embodies teen frustration with the same intelligence and detachment that won over audiences in Juno, Kristen Wiig and Alia Shawkat play best friend and big sis, Marcia Gay Harden is the controlling mother, our very own Zoe Bell is a wise-cracking former figure skater. Barrymore is at her boisterous best and Juliette Lewis is the ultimate badass.

A touching sports comedy that ticks all the boxes, populated with a cracker soundtrack that culminates in a classic showdown between the Hurl Scouts and the Holy Rollers. Light, violent fun.