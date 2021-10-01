Pepper Ann: Children of the '90s, rejoice! The beloved cartoon is now on Disney+

Pepper Ann is now available to stream on Disney+.

Pepper Ann

Children of the ‘90s, rejoice!

This beloved cartoon series is now on Disney+ – and it is as fun and kooky as ever. The now-retro show centres around middle school student Pepper Ann, a headstrong teenager who’s on a never-ending quest to be cool (Tony Hawk cool, not like, Kim Kardashian cool).

The series’ first episode is simply titled Ziterella (iconic) and sees Pepper Ann spinning out over her very first zit (pimple), which conveniently emerges on school photo day. UGH!

Whack on a backwards cap and get watching, friends, this one is a goodie.

Supplied Pepper Ann is now on Disney+ – and it is as fun and kooky as ever.

Summer of Soul is now screening in select cinemas, as well as streaming on Disney+.

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson makes his directorial debut with this critically-acclaimed documentary, which tells a story history erased – that of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

The festival took place over six weekends and drew hundreds of thousands to see performances from the likes of Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder and BB King, among others.

Performance clips and interviews from then and now give context to the many questions the festival’s “erasure” brings about, and should be essential viewing for anyone with even a vague interest in the ongoing civil rights movement happening in the United States.

Supplied Magic Camp is now available to stream on Disney+.

Magic Camp

This charming family-friendly flick follows Andy Duckerman, a kid wonder who is now 35 and struggling to make it as an illusionist. When the opportunity arises for Andy to return to the summer camp that shaped him – and mentor a bunch of awkward teens – he jumps right in.

Adam DeVine (that funny guy from Pitch Perfect, The Righteous Gemstones and Workaholics) is cast as Andy, which is weird on a number of levels, but somehow works. The film has magic, drama, an arch enemy and some mighty fine laughs – the perfect storm for a Disney hit.

TVNZ American Housewife is now streaming on Disney+.

American Housewife

Unlike other sitcoms of its kind (think According to Jim, My Wife & Kids, Last Man Standing), American Housewife centres around the family’s matriarch, Katie.

She knows her family isn’t perfect, but it all-too-often feels like those around her are – from the impeccably put-together mums at pick-up, to their exceptionally proper offspring. They’re a family with a modest income living in a wealthy community, which also adds an interesting class narrative to the light-hearted show.

The series – which ran until early 2021 – has five glorious seasons available for your easy-viewing pleasure.

Supplied David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson were the stars of The X-Files.

The X-Files

There is a special type of person that loves re-watching television they’ve seen before. It’s comforting, it’s familiar, and can be ambient at times when you just want to scroll through Instagram.

If you’ve already re-watched The Sopranos, Seinfeld and Friends, then it must, surely, be time to revisit The X-Files. The premise is simple – Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) are two FBI agents who solve seemingly-unexplainable supernatural cases. It’s brilliant.

In the event that you’ve never watched it, but can’t get enough of Anderson in The Crown and Sex Education, consider this your call to action.