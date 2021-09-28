Phenomenon at 25: Disney+ hosting John Travolta's last great charismatic turn

Phenomenon (PG, 124mins) Directed by John Turteltaub ****

Rivalling Shadowlands, Philadelphia and My Girl as one of the great Kleenex movies of the ‘90s, Jon Turteltaub’s 1996 romantic fantasy drama also perhaps marks the last great charismatic performance by one John Travolta.

He plays George Malley, an auto mechanic who is one of the most popular inhabitants of the small town of Harmon. He is the kind of guy that others can count on in a time of need, but who never seems to have things go his way.

As our story opens, George is celebrating his 37th birthday. All his friends are gathered for a celebration at his local and, after a few drinks, George decides to go for a walk by himself. It’s while “talking to the stars”, that he is suddenly struck by a mysterious light, accompanied by a sonic boom.

READ MORE:

* Rise of the Planet of the Apes at 10: How Weta reinvigorated a beloved franchise

* Natural Born Killers: One of the most controversial movies of the '90s hits TVNZ

* Courage Under Fire at 25: Why Denzel and Meg's military mystery still compels

* Spider-Man 2: One of the greatest superhero movies of all-time comes to Three

* They started out dancing: John Travolta and Kelly Preston's enduring love story



Initially, he thinks nothing of it, but, over the next few days, he suddenly acquires an insatiable appetite for learning and sees the universe with new clarity. George also develops telekinesis and finds a way of predicting earthquakes.

Naturally, not everyone is so keen on George’s newfound talents. Sure he can save a young man from dying by learning Portuguese in 30 minutes, but will he still chug a beer with the boys?

Supplied John Travolta stars opposite Robert Duvall in Phenomenon.

As the whole town begins to turn on the “new, improved” George, his only defenders are a “moonlighting” doctor (Robert Duvall) and Lace (Kyra Sedgwick), a cautious, yet caring woman, who finds herself torn between falling in love with George and avoiding a repeat of the devastating heartbreak she has suffered before in choosing the wrong person.

However, there looms an even greater threat to George’s happiness (and existence). The military stumble onto him and immediately want to know what kind of security risk he poses.

Emerging at a similar time to the similarly themed Powder (as well as borrowing heavily from 1984 Jeff Bridges- starrer Starman), what made Phenomenon such an, err, phenomenon in comparison to that other project was pretty much it’s excellent acting ensemble and, in particular, Travolta at his charming best.

This is the actor who lit up the screen in Grease, Saturday Night Fever, Get Shorty and Pulp Fiction, not the one who has struggled to convince ever since and who now stars in direct-to-streaming-service dreck such as Gotti, Speed Kills and The Poison Rose.

Armed with a script full of sweet, life-affirming moments, Travolta gets to turn the star-wattage up to 11, his answer to Lace’s, “Will you love me for the rest of my life?”, melting plenty of hearts.

“No, but I’ll love you for the rest of mine.”

Supplied Kyra Sedgwick and John Travola boast genuine screen chemistry in Phenomenon.

Throw in a sexy shaving scene that consigned Ghost’s pottery making to second-rate status and Eric Clapton crooning the upbeat Change the World over the end credits and the result is a charming crowd pleaser that still has the power to give you the warm fuzzies, even a quarter-of-a-century later.

Phenomenon is now streaming on Disney+