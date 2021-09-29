The best Chinese language movies and TV shows to stream right now

Ash is Purest White is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

To celebrate New Zealand Chinese Language Week, Stuff to Watch asked former Asia New Zealand Foundation Auckland office manager and Vice Media China employee Liyang Ma to come up with a list of her current favourite Chinese language movies and TV shows.

She was more than happy to share a selection of offerings that showcase a range of storytelling styles and should provide something to suit all tastes.

Ash is Purest White, Remembrance of Things Past and Over the Moon are among the terrific Chinese language movies and TV shows now available to stream.

Supplied Liao Fan and Zhao Tao star in Ash is Purest White.

ASH IS PUREST WHITE (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

Set in China's underworld, this 2018 tale of love and betrayal follows a dancer (Zhao Tao) who fired a gun to protect her mobster boyfriend (Liao Fan) during a fight. On release from prison five years later, she sets out to find him.

The film reflects the Chinese value “Yi Qi”. In English, it could be interpreted as the spirit of loyalty, or code of brotherhood. Surprisingly, it was the female lead who carried this value strongly throughout the story, which makes her an unforgettable character. During her journey searching for her boyfriend, she travelled along the Yangtze River, where China’s Three Georges Dam was built.

Many of Jia Zhangke’s films use this location, villages along the Yangtze having relocated to other places due to the dam's construction.

Supplied Candle in the Tomb: The Worm Valley is based on the Ghost Blows Out the Light (Gui Chui Deng) novels by Zhang Mu Ye.

CANDLE IN THE TOMB: THE WORM VALLEY (YOUTUBE)

This action-packed 2021 TV drama follows three intrepid adventurers into the hidden worm valley in the exotic Yunnan region of the Southwest China.

It covers many aspects of Feng Shui and Taoisim, making it a mesmerising show to watch.

This is third series based on the Ghost Blows Out the Light (Gui Chui Deng) novels by Zhang Mu Ye. The previous two were The Wrath of Time (2019) and The Lost Caverns (2020). Although I have not watched the previous two seasons, that didn’t stop me from enjoying the storyline.

The production values are exceptional, the plots are full of thrills and suspense, and it is all laced with a great sense of humour. If you enjoyed movies such as Tomb Raider, then you won’t regret giving this a try.

Supplied Over the Moon gives a well-known Chinese legend – Chang’e – a modernised look, without losing its charm.

OVER THE MOON (NETFLIX)

After her mother’s passing, bright young girl Feifei builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of legendary moon goddess Chang’e. She hopes the goddess could bring her mother back.

When I first watched this film with my daughter, I was pleasantly surprised how well a Western animation captured the details of Chinese family life. The parts on family dinner during traditional festivities such as the mid-autumn Moon Festival (this year it was on September 21) brought me memories of home.

The film gives a well-known Chinese legend – Chang’e – a modernised look, without losing its charm.

Supplied If you want to get a glimpse of modern day Chinese young people’s daily lives and career experiences, Remembrance of Things Past is the show to watch.

REMEMBRANCE OF THINGS PAST (YOUTUBE)

This is the story of four young women, born in the '80s and '90s, who meet in Beijing. Through their struggles in the metropolis, they hold on to their dreams and experience various tests in their life, career and love.

This 12-episode TV drama received great reviews from young Chinese audiences earlier this year. It covered topics such as office romances, housing issues, mental health and the immense pressure to keep up with appearances in a highly competitive environment.

If you want to get a glimpse of modern day Chinese young people’s daily lives and career experiences, this is the show to watch. It kept me up to date on current challenges young professionals in China are facing. It also reflects that the country’s rapid growth is partially due to their hard work and determination for a better life.

Supplied Zhang Yimou’s To Live won multiple awards at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival.

TO LIVE (YOUTUBE)

Also known as Lifetimes, this 1994 Chinese drama is directed by Zhang Yimou and based on the novel of the same name by Yu Hua.

The story is centred on a couple, portrayed by Ge You and Gong Li, surviving through the decades of the 1940s, '50s and ‘60s. After enduring many tragedies, including the loss of their father, mother, son and daughter, the couple tenaciously stays alive, witnessing the vast changes of modern China.

This film made me laugh and cry at the same time. It is remarkable how it managed to compress the highs and lows of a lifetime in two hours. It left me wondering how joy and sadness can often mingle together, and how resilient those who have lived through the turbulences of history are. A great reminder for us to look back on our own experiences over the last 18 months.

Supplied Bilingual baby tortoise Tilly joined Netflix’s Word Party in season four.

WORD PARTY SEASON 4 & 5 (NETFLIX)

Meet Bailey, Franny, Kip and Lulu, they are adoroble animal friends who help kids build vocabulary skills with songs, dance and playtime activities.

From season 4, a new character Tilly, a bilingual baby tortoise joined the group. She is the youngest and often soft-spoken, in both English and Mandarin. This show was a favourite when my child was between the ages of 1 and 4.

It’s a fun way for young children to learn words in both English and Mandarin.