Apple's Foundation, Netflix's Midnight Mass among great shows to stream

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (NEON)

Those who associate Kaley Cuoco only with The Big Bang Theory’s Penny Hofstadter are in for a shock.

There might be some similarities between Big Bang’s waitress-turned-pharmaceutical sales rep and The Flight Attendant’s Cassie Bowden, but this character allows the 35-year-old American actor to display her aptitude for darker and more dramatic fare.

Based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s book of the same name, The Flight Attendant is a slick, stylish, pitch black comedy that hooks you early and has more than enough intrigue and mystery in its eight-parts to ensure its binge worthiness.

From the Saul Bass/Bond-esque animated opening titles to the regular use of split-screens, often to hilarious juxtapositional effect, there’s a swagger about Flight Attendant that disarms the viewer and draws you into Cassie’s world. If you enjoyed Killing Eve or Barry, then it’s more than likely you’ll get a kick out of this.

FOUNDATION (APPLE TV+)

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, this 10-part sci-fi series chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The cast includes Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, The Hobbit trilogy’s Lee Pace and Voyagers’ Lou Llobell.

“While it delivers in both scope and spectacle, Foundation is not for the faint-hearted. This is a slice of rock-hard sci-fi that tickles the intellect with concepts both philosophical and profound," wrote Empire magazine's James Dyer.

Supplied Foundation, Midnight Mass and season 2 of The Morning Show are among the great new shows available to stream this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Talkback: Why TVNZ's new media workplace comedy lacks Frontline appeal and edge

* The Mysterious Benedict Society: Disney+ delivers bright, bold book adaptation

* Small Axe: Mangrove proves why Sir Steve McQueen is the king of British cinema

* Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World: More science, less Swedish teen



MIDNIGHT MASS (NETFLIX)

The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is back with this seven-part tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest.

When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervour takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

“There will be screams, yes. There will be blood. But not before Midnight Mass has seduced its audience into caring about what happens," wrote The Wall Street Journal's John Anderson.

THE MORNING SHOW (APPLE TV+)

It was the show that helped launch Apple TV+.

The programme that gave Jennifer Aniston her first regular small screen gig since Friends ended in 2004. The glossy, expensive, star-studded drama that depicted and reflected the rise of the #MeToo movement.

Now, after a first season that divided critics, The Morning Show is back for a 10-part second season that, based on the opening episode, promises plenty more fireworks and chances for Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass to shine.

If showrunner Jay Carson’s (House of Cards) scripting and conversations don’t always reach the stratospheric screwball and metaphoric heights of Aaron Sorkin’s similarly set The Newsroom, the series’ lack of political point-scoring will be seen by some as a bonus, letting the characters speak for themselves, rather than as a cipher for a particular type of ideology.

Supplied Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin star in Only Murders in the Building.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (DISNEY+)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up for this 10-episode comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime.

They are amazed to find themselves wrapped up in a mystery of their own when one of their New York apartment building neighbours dies.

Martin’s first foray into series television is a witty, engrossing and thoroughly entertaining triumph. Teaming up with his old pal Short and a seriously impressive Gomez, the triumvirate spark, spar and attempt to solve the mystery – with hilarious results.

Likely to be as addictive as the best podcasts, Only Murders in the Building is terrific television and one of the best shows of the year so far.

RESERVATION DOGS (DISNEY+)

Taika Waititi’s Midas touch continues with this bittersweet, hilarious Oklahoman comedy.

However, those expecting a laugh-a-minute chuckle fest could be in for a disappointment with this tale about a group of troubled Native American teens who have poured their energies into a series of nefarious schemes aimed at earning them enough money to plot their “escape” to California.

Rather than constant gags, this offers observational and nuanced humour with a Coen Bros’ esque cadre of eclectic characters and scenarios providing the lion’s share of the moments that will make you smile.

While Waititi is a co-creator, sometime writer and executive producer, in truth, he’s the interloper on what is otherwise a virtually all-indigenous Oklahoman project.

A member of the Seminole nation, Sterlin Harjo infuses his stories with the tensions, juxtaposition and absurdities of growing up on a reservation in modern-day America.

Supplied Taika Waititi’s Midas touch continues with the bittersweet, hilarious Oklahoman comedy Reservation Dogs.

RUTHERFORD FALLS (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

The Hangover’s Ed Helms headlines this 10-part sitcom about two lifelong friends whose relationship is tested when a crisis hits their small town.

After the mayor decides to move a statue of Nathan's ancestor because car drivers keep crashing into it, he begins a quest to keep the statue in its place, a move that puts him at odds with his beloved pal Reagan (Jana Schmieding), who also happens to be a member of the indigenous Minishonka Nation.

“Where the sitcom shines – and, like early Parks, shows a promising upward trajectory – is in fleshing out the Minishonka community," wrote The New York Times’ James Poniewozik.

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (NEON)

A show that achieves the seeming impossible double whammy of being a successful adaptation of a popular movie and transplanting an overseas conceit to America, this spin-off of the 2014 Kiwi mockumentary of the same name has deservedly become a runaway hit, adored by viewers and critics alike.

While perhaps not hitting the heights of the best of the two previous seasons, the opening salvo of this 10-episode run does a terrific job of putting all the pieces in place for another round of laugh-filled antics.

Filled to overflowing with jokes both high and low-brow and promising another production line of celebrity cameos, What We Do in the Shadows continues to be one of America’s most consistently funny comedies, while still retaining a little of its original creators’ Kiwi sensibilities and DNA.