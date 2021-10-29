TVNZ's RFDS, Netflix's Inside Job among great shows to stream this weekend

FOUNDATION (APPLE TV+)

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, this 10-part sci-fi series chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

The cast includes Chernobyl’s Jared Harris, The Hobbit trilogy’s Lee Pace and Voyagers’ Lou Llobell.

“While it delivers in both scope and spectacle, Foundation is not for the faint-hearted. This is a slice of rock-hard sci-fi that tickles the intellect with concepts both philosophical and profound," wrote Empire magazine's James Dyer.

INSIDE JOB (NETFLIX)

Netflix’s first in-house adult animated series might just be the best of the genre to debut on the service since Bojack Horseman.

From two troubled minds that gave the world the tragically short-lived Gravity Falls – Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi – the 10-episode Inside Job is the perfect “grown-up” follow-up, both for those who were in their tweens/early teens when that series debuted in 2012 and those older who discovered and loved it for its smarts, sweetness and brilliant satire.

Two of those qualities remain here as this acerbic, anarchic and somewhat salty language-laced sitcom unfolds.

At its heart, Inside Job is the story of Regan Ridley (Lizzie Caplan, finally getting the comedic leading role her talents deserve), a brilliant, ambitious tech genius whose cutting-edge creations are helping the Men In Black-esque Cognito, Inc keep order in an increasingly chaotic world.

JUST BEYOND (DISNEY+)

Inspired by a graphic novel series created by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine, this eight-episode anthology series aims to tell astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality just beyond the one we know.

Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes. Those lined up to feature include Mckenna Grace, Gabriel Bateman and Henry Thomas.

“With each episode running for around 30 minutes, most ending on a twist, and virtually all containing a thinly veiled lesson that'll resonate with the target audience, there's something for everyone here,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Jonathon Wilson.

MAID (NETFLIX)

Inspired by the 2019 New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, by Stephanie Land, this 10-part drama follows the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother who turns to housecleaning to – barely – make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet).

The show also features Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose.

“It's the mother-daughter bond – and strain – that shines brightest. Qualley and MacDowell are each other's best scene partners,” wrote The Washington Post’s Inkoo Kang.

MY NAME (NETFLIX)

Hot on the heels of the global-conquering Squid Game comes this eight-part South Korean crime thriller.

It’s the story of Jiwoo, who joins a drug cartel and becomes a mole in the police force in order to seek the truth behind her father’s death. She encounters some harsh realities in the course of carrying out her revenge.

“Action-packed and instantly engaging, My Name is a solid revenge thriller grounded by its compelling protagonist,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s Jonathon Wilson.

RESERVATION DOGS (DISNEY+)

Taika Waititi’s Midas touch continues with this bittersweet, hilarious Oklahoman comedy.

However, those expecting a laugh-a-minute chuckle fest could be in for a disappointment with this tale about a group of troubled Native American teens who have poured their energies into a series of nefarious schemes aimed at earning them enough money to plot their “escape” to California.

Rather than constant gags, this offers observational and nuanced humour with a Coen Bros’ esque cadre of eclectic characters and scenarios providing the lion’s share of the moments that will make you smile.

While Waititi is a co-creator, sometime writer and executive producer, in truth, he’s the interloper on what is otherwise a virtually all-indigenous Oklahoman project.

A member of the Seminole nation, Sterlin Harjo infuses his stories with the tensions, juxtaposition and absurdities of growing up on a reservation in modern-day America.

RFDS: ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

This is a charming, compelling and surprisingly emotional eight-part drama that has managed to update the conceit of beloved 1980s and ‘90s outback medical drama The Flying Doctors, while still filling it with characters that you’ll quickly fall in love with and care about their fate.

In a way, their tight-knit nature and various troubled backstories reminds one of 9-1-1, which, despite its increasingly over-the-top scenarios, draws you back with the calibre of its cast and depiction of human frailties.

It certainly doesn't have the pie-and-pint simplicity of the original, as arguably it shouldn’t, but fans of the original Flying Doctors and lovers of both contemporary Aussie dramas and medical soaps should definitely check it out.

SUCCESSION (NEON)

The wait for this third season has been worth it.

Two years have passed since we’ve last borne witness to the Machiavellian machinations of the deeply divided and troubled Roys, but now they’re back, with just as much engrossing and crowd pleasing antipathy towards one another.

If you are new to the back-stabbing and brutal behaviour of the family who run the world’s fifth-largest global media and entertainment conglomerate, then come for the witty one-liners and acerbic put-downs and stay for the narrative twists and turns, as each member of this excellent ensemble tries to grab their slice of the action.

Already a paid-up member of the Succession support group? Then simply sit back and enjoy another nine-rounds of top-quality black comedy, dialogue such as “the only reason your hands are clean are because your w....house does manicures” and pick your favourite for who is going to finish at the summit.