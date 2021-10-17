Netflix's You, Māori TV's Chatham Islanders among great shows to stream this week

BILLIONS (NEON)

Set in the inexorably intertwined, highly charged financial and political worlds of New York, this offers a potent cocktail of cat-and-mouse game playing, Machiavellian behaviour and rich characters with deep flaws, all laced with a more-than-liberal sprinkling of pop-culture references (old and new) and metaphors.

At its heart is the ongoing enmity between hedge fund billionaire Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and career politician Charles “Chuck” Rhoades Jr. (Paul Giamatti).

For five seasons now, the pair have plotted to bring each other down – with varying degrees of success.

While perhaps the show’s sometimes breathless action, endless twists and frequent table-turning are starting to show signs of wear, Billions still offers one of the most entertaining hours on television. Where else will you be schooled in the ins and outs of high finance and federal and state law, while those on screen quote and reference Tin Cup, Heat and Oingo Boingo and describe someone as “leaking like a raft at a children’s party” or “less committed than a contestant on The Bachelor”?

THE CHAIR (NETFLIX)

Sandra Oh headlines this six-part comedy which focuses on Ji-Yoon, a woman appointed as the new head of a flailing, failing university English department and quickly becomes overwhelmed by the dizzying demands and high expectations.

Written by actor Amanda Peet (The Whole Nine Yards, 2012), the show also stars David Morse, Bob Balaban and Holland Taylor.

Reminiscent in tone and setting to Curtis Hanson’s Michael Douglas-starrer Wonder Boys (as well as evoking memories of the brilliant, but criminally under-rated mid-1980s British series A Very Peculiar Practice), The Chair is a smartly written tale full of memorable characters and dialogue.

Oh, in particular, is clearly having a ball here, executing pratfalls expertly and delivering well-timed expletives and witty asides in equal measure. Refreshingly, Ji-Yoon is not only perfectly capable, but magnificently flawed.

Supplied The Chestnut Man, season three of You and Chatham Islanders are among the great new shows available to stream this week.

Maori TV/Supplied Chatham Islanders is now streaming on Māori Television OnDemand. New episodes drop every Monday night after screening on Māori Television at 8pm that evening.

CHATHAM ISLANDERS (MĀORI TELEVISION ONDEMAND)

This seven-part documentary series aims to shine a long, overdue light on the people and community of New Zealand's remotest, inhabited islands.

Introducing viewers to the Pacific Ocean archipelago's rich, colourful and dark history, it details how the area was first inhabited by the Moriori, who arrived about 1000 years ago directly from East Polynesia with their own distinct language, art forms and customs.

Featuring a host of colourful characters revealing sometimes stunning stories, this is an erudite, enlightening show that should be compulsory viewing for Kiwis of all ages.

THE CHESTNUT MAN (NETFLIX)

This six-part Danish psychological thriller from the creator of The Killing is based on the debut novel by award-winning writer Søren Sveistrup.

Set in a quiet Copenhagen suburb it follows the investigation of detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) into the brutal murder of young woman in a playground. She was not only found with one of hands missing, but also with a small man made of chestnuts, which upon close inspection yields a piece of evidence linking it an earlier missing persons case.

“The Chestnut Man is a gripping, twisted, slow-burn crime thriller that will be a real treat for the fans of the genre,” believed Impression Blend’s Marianna Neal.

BBC Drama series Pact of SIlence follows five friends who are bound together by a fragile pact of silence after a prank goes horribly wrong.

PACT OF SILENCE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Laura Fraser, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Adrian Edmondson and Eddie Marsan are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this six-part Welsh drama.

It is the story of four friends who work in a 100-year-old family brewery. Unimpressed by the behaviour of their new boss, they decide to play a prank on him during the centenary celebrations. However, when it turns sour, they decide it is in all their best interests to not reveal their involvement.

“Writer/creator Pete McTighe was the chief original writer of the Australian prison drama Wentworth, and Pact shares its taste for high drama and female bonding,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson. “It’s as if Harlan Coben and Kay Mellor had a gothic pulp baby, or, forgive me, it’s Big Little Llanfairs, with apologies to Wales. It is expert enough in keeping the audience on tenterhooks to warrant a return visit.”

SEX EDUCATION (NETFLIX)

The third, eight-episode season of this hit comedy about socially awkward high school student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother Julia (Gillian Anderson), sees the young man having casual sex, while a new headteacher attempts to return Otis’ school to a pillar of excellence.

As the series synopsis suggests, “prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff”.

“The magic of the show remains that nothing 'heavy' ever feels hectoring, tokenising or clumsy. In fact, the lightness of touch does it all,” wrote the London Evening Standard’s Phoebe Luckhust.

Supplied Suranne Jones heads Vigil’s impressive ensemble cast.

VIGIL (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

A potent cocktail mixing Line of Duty’s attention to procedure and obsession with corruption, Bodyguard’s flawed heroes and threats to state security and a claustrophobic, hermetically sealed setting ripe with danger and dramatic potential, this six-part British drama certainly offers gripping viewing.

If some of Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones) backstory is a little predictable and telegraphed, that quickly becomes forgotten as her investigation into a death onboard a British nuclear submarine ramps up. Likewise, just when you think the parallel land-based enquiries by her partner Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre (The Good Fight’s Rose Leslie) are an unwanted distraction, they suddenly become key.

Series creator Tom Edge (C.B. Strike) certainly makes the most of the submarine’s nooks and crannies and a talented cast, that also includes familiar faces like Billy Elliot’s Gary Lewis, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane and Doctor Foster’s Adam James.

YOU (NETFLIX)

With it’s highly charged premise, twists and turns and potential for top-notch melodrama, it’s easy, even for the newbies, to see the appeal of Sera Gamble (Supernatural, Aquarius) and Greg Berlanti’s (Dawson’s Creek, Supergirl) crime-filled romantic drama as it enters its third season.

Now married with a young baby, Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) try to forge a normal life in the affluent Californian suburb of Madre Linda. However, as the 10-episode run unfolds, it soon becomes clear that old habits die hard.

Fans of Dexter may find the internal-monologue-heavy scripts, psychological conundrums and constant state of unease somewhat familiar, but like Michael C. Hall’s magnificent creation, Badgley (Gossip Girl) is a perfect blend of charisma and creepiness.