TVNZ's Chapelwaite, Netflix's Colin in Black & White among great shows to stream

CHAPELWAITE (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody headlines this 10-part, 1850s-set horror based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot. Brody plays Captain Charles Boone, a man who relocates his three children to his ancestral home in Maine’s Preacher’s Corners after his wife dies at sea. However, he soon finds himself confronting the secrets of his family’s sordid history.

“Up to its haunting final note, the show never loses its pace or sense of intrigue,” wrote The Wrap’s Candice Frederick.

CHATHAM ISLANDERS (MĀORI TELEVISION ONDEMAND)

This seven-part documentary series aims to shine a long, overdue light on the people and community of New Zealand's remotest, inhabited islands.

Introducing viewers to the Pacific Ocean archipelago's rich, colourful and dark history, it details how the area was first inhabited by the Moriori, who arrived about 1000 years ago directly from East Polynesia with their own distinct language, art forms and customs.

Featuring a host of colourful characters revealing sometimes stunning stories, this is an erudite, enlightening show that should be compulsory viewing for Kiwis of all ages.

The Chestnut Man is now streaming on Netflix.

THE CHESTNUT MAN (NETFLIX)

This six-part Danish psychological thriller from the creator of The Killing is based on the debut novel by award-winning writer Søren Sveistrup.

Set in a quiet Copenhagen suburb it follows the investigation of detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) into the brutal murder of young woman in a playground. She was not only found with one of hands missing, but also with a small man made of chestnuts, which upon close inspection yields a piece of evidence linking it an earlier missing persons case.

“The Chestnut Man is a gripping, twisted, slow-burn crime thriller that will be a real treat for the fans of the genre,” believed Impression Blend’s Marianna Neal.

COLIN IN BLACK AND WHITE (NETFLIX)

A Wrinkle in Time’s Ava Duvernay teams up with controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a six-episode drama which takes a look back at his formative years.

Wonderstruck’s Jaden Michael plays the teenage Kaepernick, as he navigates the insecurities and complexities of growing up as a bi-racial child with adopted parents (Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman) in a predominately white Californian neighbourhood.

“A bold creation, shaped and fuelled by anger, aimed at educating as much as – if not even more than - entertaining. It takes your breath away,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

Colin in Black and White is now available to stream on Netflix.

LOCKE & KEY (NETFLIX)

Second, 10-part season of this comic-book-inspired fantasy about three siblings and their mother, who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will stop at nothing to steal them.

“By exploding the plot, the sophomore season does what the best go-for-broke storytelling does: it will leave you craving more,” wrote Decider’s Alexander Zalben.

PAULA (NEON)

Originally screening in the UK in 2017, this three-part drama focuses on a schoolteacher Paula Denny (Denise Gough), who after a chance encounter with handyman James Moorcroft (Tom Hughes), finds her life turned upside down and the safety of everyone she cares about in danger.

“Written by Conor McPherson, in the acclaimed playwright’s first television script, Paula is a drama about obsession, set in a version of Dublin that is part noir, part psychological horror,” wrote The Irish Times’ Peter Crawley. “McPherson’s sharp, understated dialogue, [director Alex] Holmes’ brisk pacing and Gough’s expert performance initially suggest a careful realism, yet the show keeps nudging at something beyond.”

Paula is now available to stream on Neon.

VIGIL (TVNZ ONDEMAND)

A potent cocktail mixing Line of Duty’s attention to procedure and obsession with corruption, Bodyguard’s flawed heroes and threats to state security and a claustrophobic, hermetically sealed setting ripe with danger and dramatic potential, this six-part British drama certainly offers gripping viewing.

If some of Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones) backstory is a little predictable and telegraphed, that quickly becomes forgotten as her investigation into a death onboard a British nuclear submarine ramps up. Likewise, just when you think the parallel land-based enquiries by her partner Detective Sergeant Kirsten Longacre (The Good Fight’s Rose Leslie) are an unwanted distraction, they suddenly become key.

Series creator Tom Edge (C.B. Strike) certainly makes the most of the submarine’s nooks and crannies and a talented cast, that also includes familiar faces like Billy Elliot’s Gary Lewis, Endeavour’s Shaun Evans, Game of Thrones’ Stephen Dillane and Doctor Foster’s Adam James.

YOU (NETFLIX)

With it’s highly charged premise, twists and turns and potential for top-notch melodrama, it’s easy, even for the newbies, to see the appeal of Sera Gamble (Supernatural, Aquarius) and Greg Berlanti’s (Dawson’s Creek, Supergirl) crime-filled romantic drama as it enters its third season.

Now married with a young baby, Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) try to forge a normal life in the affluent Californian suburb of Madre Linda. However, as the 10-episode run unfolds, it soon becomes clear that old habits die hard.

Fans of Dexter may find the internal-monologue-heavy scripts, psychological conundrums and constant state of unease somewhat familiar, but like Michael C. Hall’s magnificent creation, Badgley (Gossip Girl) is a perfect blend of charisma and creepiness.