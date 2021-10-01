Squid Game: Why Netflix's South Korean thriller has taken the world by storm

Squid Game

One of the things I've learnt to love about the era of online streaming steadily replacing terrestrial TV, is that a show that would have barely been seen outside of its country of origin can suddenly become a global sensation among people who might never have watched a subtitled movie, before Netflix convinced them it wouldn't hurt them if they tried.

And so, Squid Game, a South Korean series from festival darling Hwang Dong-hyuk (The Fortress) is being discussed around the office watercoolers of the land.

Squid Game is based on a premise that might seem mighty familiar to any fans of the Japanese Battle Royale – which was also quite royally ripped off for The Hunger Games.

A group of strangers, with nothing in common except they have debts to pay, are forced to participate in a series of “games”, during which they could quite possibly be shot dead. But, should they survive, the pool of winnings they are competing for is increasing exponentially.

Squid Game lays out its strengths early. The cast are terrific, the action is inventive and brutal and the influences are worn shamelessly.

I don't know why the South Korean industry is so good at paranoid thrillers about people waking up in a captivity that makes no sense to them – see Park Chan wook's Old Boy – but I am glad we get to watch the result. Squid Game rocks.

Norm Macdonald

The world lost one of the titans of comedy a few weeks back, when the Norm Macdonald left the building at the age of 61.

Macdonald could be a troublesome asshat in his personal life, and he definitely didn't have much time for the politically correct rules of engagement. But once you are over whatever outrage you think you have a right to muster, Macdonald is still there, possibly the greatest teller-of-a-joke we have seen in decades.

Once you have seen “the moth joke” and “the dolphin joke” from his appearances on Conan O'Brien's talk shows, you'll be pleased that Netflix have put the stand-up special Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip and Trickery back where you can find them. There's a season of the short-lived Norm Macdonald Has a Show up there too. Enjoy.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Billy Milligan is such a gift to screenwriters and film-makers that the fact he – no matter what his mental health – was also a man who destroyed the lives of his young victims is often over-looked.

The new, four-part series Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan at least partially redresses the balance and allows some space for his victims to speak, but this is still a show more interested in spectacle than compassion.

Milligan was tried in 1977 for the rape of four young women in Columbus, Ohio – and also for kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The case appeared open and shut, as there was plenty of physical evidence linking Billy to the crime scenes and the victims. But, for the first time in modern history, his court-appointed lawyers claimed “multiple personality disorder” as a defence. And so a whole cottage-industry of pop-psychology and lousy screenplays was born.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan is a fascinating, horribly compelling story, stretched in typical Netflix fashion, over four hours.