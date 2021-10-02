Annette: Sparks fly as Driver, Cotillard and puppet combine for crazy musical

Annette (R16, 141mins) Directed by Leos Carax ***½

He was a comedian, she was an opera singer.

He killed audiences, she saved them. She wore glamorous outfits, he performed in a bathrobe.

And yet, despite their differences, Henry McHenry (Adam Driver) and Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard) “love each other so much”.

At least at first, but as her star continues to ascend, his show The Ape of God’s billing as “a mildly offensive evening” where he performs “the deceitful, disgusting trick of making people laugh” via various “acts of provocation” starts to lose favour.

Even the twin delights of marriage and the arrival of their baby girl can’t assuage the nagging sense of jealousy that’s building in his mind.

Supplied Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard play Henry and Ann in Annette.

This year’s opening night film at the Cannes Film Festival certainly could not be described as safe.

Director Leos Carax’s first movie since 2012’s surreal Parisian Kylie Minogue-starring mindbender Holy Motors, this is a wild “psychological musical” written by Ron and Russell Mael, better known to the world as the long-running rock provocateurs Sparks. As anyone lucky enough to have seen Edgar Wright’s excellent soup-to-nuts doco The Sparks Brothers earlier this year will know, they’re the eclectic duo who have influenced everyone from Joy Division to Depeche Mode, Sonic Youth, Nirvana and Bjork, while delivering tracks with names like This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us, When Do I Get to Sing My Way, Edith Piaf (Said it Better Than Me) and Lighten Up, Morrissey.

But although they are known for their tongue-in-cheek view of the world and “sense of joy”, this is a sometimes deep, dark dive into a relationship gone wrong and one man’s resulting, ongoing nightmare.

Think Marriage Story directed by Baz Luhrmann, Tim Burton taking on La La Land or David Lynch tackling Sondheim. Songs, mostly snatches, come organically from the action, their lyrics often repeated exposition, but capturing heightened emotions, particularly the two central characters. A midwifery team, paparazzi and even a police station are among those who break out into harmonies as the story evolves.

Supplied Although Sparks’ Mael brothers are known for their tongue-in-cheek view of the world and “sense of joy”, this is a sometimes deep, dark dive into a relationship gone wrong and one man’s resulting, ongoing nightmare.

Then there’s the eponymous Annette, Henry and Ann’s offspring, mostly played by a marionette and looking like a cross between Child’s Play’s Chucky and Twilight’s Renesmee. Like the entire project, she won’t be for everyone, but there’s no doubting this Sparks album that became a movie demands your complete attention (indeed, it even asks for it in the opening moments, along with the more threatening suggestion that “breathing will not be tolerated”).

At almost two-and-a-half hours it is something of an endurance test, but moments certainly possess the power to stay with you and Driver, Cotillard and Estelle Charlier and Romuald Collinet’s puppet all deliver eye-catching performances.

As the Mael’s say in the fourth-wall breaking opening number So May We Start, “we’ve fashioned a world, a world built just for you. A tale of songs and fury with no taboo”.