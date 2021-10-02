The Boss Baby: Family Business: Sequel disappoints as Baldwin reduced to sidekick

The Boss Baby: Family Business (PG, 107mins) Directed by Tom McGrath **½

Taking a one-joke premise and stylishly milking it for every last comedic drop, The Boss Baby was one of the surprise delights of 2017.

Brightly coloured, slickly animated and boasting just the right slapstick-to-smart-gags quotient, Tom McGrath and Michael McCullers’ animated adventure was built around Alec Baldwin sending up his reputation for playing tough-talking businessmen (it even parodied his famous Glengarry Glen Ross’ mantra in observing that “cookies are for closers”).

Unfortunately this Covid-delayed sequel is a perfect example of the second-film syndrome. In attempting to up the stakes and widen the scope, the returning writers have simply ended up convoluting and diluting what made the original so great. Somewhat unbelievably, Baldwin’s character is reduced to a sidekick in his own movie.

Instead, the focus is on his brother Tim (James Marsden, replacing the original’s Tobey Maguire). Now a stay-at-home dad, he still possesses his vivid imagination, but has lost touch with his baby brother Ted (Baldwin).

Missing each other’s graduations and marriages, the pair rarely see each other, Ted replacing visits with “inappropriately lavish gifts on special occasions” for Tim’s daughters Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt) and Tina (Amy Sedaris).

While Tim worries that the former is growing up too fast, he’s delighted to discover the latter possess the same power of speech Ted had as a baby and is working for the “family business” Baby Corp. Tina though, needs both her dad and Uncle’s help to solve a crisis.

Supplied What’s missing from The Boss Baby: Family Business are the rapid fire gags, endless puns and sheer joy that made the first movie such a crowd pleaser.

They’ve noticed a looming threat in the form of Acorn Centers​, elite childhood education institutions that have begun popping up all over the globe. The brainchild of Dr Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), who was a product of hundreds of hours of Mozart, language classes and National Public Radio himself, it aims to allow babies and primary age children the to reach their full potential. As Armstrong’s advertising exhorts, “the only thing holding your baby back is you”.

With the help of a newly developed super baby formula, Baby Corp want Tim and Ted to revisit their childhoods and infiltrate the very centre that Tabitha has recently been admitted to. It quickly becomes apparent though, that stopping Armstrong won’t be as “easy breezy taco pleasy” as they initially think, especially when the pair now struggle to be in the same room.

With a “maniacal underground fortress” and an army of baby ninjas, it’s very hard not to get a sense of Despicable Me deja-vu about Family Business. Despite the always ebullient Goldblum (Thor: Ragnarok) seemingly given free rein to riff here, Armstrong still feels like a brother-from-another-mother of Despicable’s Gru, his world-domination plot straight out of the Dreamworks’ villainy playbook.

And while the message of enjoying your childhood while you can is a timely one, it feels laid on a little too thick, a lavish daddy-daughter musical number in the middle needlessly padding out the running time.

Supplied Jeff Goldblum’s villainous Dr Erwin Armstrong steals the show in The Boss Baby: Family Business.

Still, with Goldblum around, there are definitely some laughs to be had and McGrath and McCullers even manage to throw in ideas borrowed from stories as diverse as Back to the Future and Dawn of the Dead. But, what’s missing are the rapid fire gags, endless puns and sheer joy that made the first Boss Baby such a crowd pleaser.