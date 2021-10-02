Being Bond: Slick revelatory, celebratory Daniel Craig doco on TVNZ 1 tonight

REVIEW: As he makes his final bow as 007 in No Time to Die, it’s hard to believe that Daniel Craig was once the subject of extreme vitriol from rabid fans of the long-running film franchise.

“Craignotbond” was an internet catch-cry as websites and nascent social media took every opportunity to promote that not only should there never be a “blonde Bond”, but that the Chester-born actor who, by his own admission had done “a lot of weird arty movies”, was clearly the wrong man for the job.

Revisiting the hysteria that surrounded Craig’s selection as the seventh man to officially play Ian Fleming’s famous spy on the big screen is just one the many reasons to check out the excellent 45-minute documentary Being Bond, which debuts on free-to-air-television tonight, Saturday, October 2, on TVNZ1 at 10.35pm (it is also available to stream on AppleTV+).

While unashamedly a promo for the upcoming 25th Bond (which debuts here on October 7), this is an entertaining, engaging and enlightening look at Craig’s 15-year tenure, from Casino Royale until now.

READ MORE:

* Sean Connery's James Bond is the best Bond ever, according to UK poll

* James Bond: Black woman Lashana Lynch 'is the new 007'

* James Bond will never be a woman, says producer

* 007: Why it's time for the sky to fall on Craig's Bond

* From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig: who's the best James Bond?



Cleverly, the film-makers have taken the Senna approach. There are no talking heads. Instead, it’s like an old DVD or Blu-Ray director’s commentary, as Craig and long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson discuss the highs and lows of making five movies together, while key, crowd pleasing moments and behind-the-scenes footage play out.

Supplied What turned the tide of public opinion in Daniel Craig’s favour were shots similar to this one, leaked form the set of Casino Royale.

It’s a terrific soup-to-nuts, first-casting-to-final-shot look at the evolution of both the character and the actor, one that reminds us just what a crossroads the franchise was at after Pierce Brosnan and New Zealand’s Lee Tamahori and tried throwing an invisible car and a Madonna cameo (in 2002’s Die Another Day) at what appeared to be seriously diminishing returns.

As the likes of Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne had shown, audience appetite had shifted to more grittier action fare, something the two producers recount here, having intensely felt the need to shift with the times. Hence their decision to go with a man Broccoli had been sold on after watching him in 1998’s Elizabeth and who she describes as being “lit from within”.

supplied Prior to Casino Royale, Daniel Craig had mainly starred in “arthouse movies” like the partially New Zealand-shot biopic Sylvia.

However, the British press and many global fans didn’t initially agree with her – a lacklustre press conference sparking a concerted campaign to oust him, believing that he lacked the charm or charisma for the job. Why on earth had they picked Craig, when others apparently shortlisted included Clive Owen, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell, they screamed.

As Being Bond elegantly recounts, what sparked the volte-face was a riff on a moment that actually helped generate interest in the film series when it was first launched in 1962 with Dr No. A barely clad body emerging from the ocean.

Leaked shots from the set of Casino Royale depicted a newly buff Craig sporting just a pair of swimming trunks. Suddenly just about everyone was onboard, something cemented by Casino’s critical and box-office success (a result that came as a surprise to many who thought it would be a, “trainwreck, only good for s..s and giggles”, Craig laughingly recounts).

Nicola Dove Daniel Craig plays James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die.

In one of a handful of revelations here, Craig admits that when he initially, reluctantly signed on, he was “a bit rough around the edges”, smoking a cigarette and eating a bacon sandwich when he first encountered his trainer. But realising that he had to look like he could do the role, he threw himself into getting fit and being able to do as many stunts as possible – something that actually worked against him in later instalments, as he picked up a number of injuries.

He also reveals that he and Casino’s Kiwi director Martin Campbell argued a lot on set, but their “discussions” were what helped make the film so great, as they tried to reinvent a lot of the series’ cliches and gave Bond an inner-life only previously hinted at, if raised at all.

Supplied In Being Bond, Daniel Craig admits he and Casino Royale’s Kiwi director Martin Campbell had plenty of discussions about the best way of bringing the story and the character of James Bond to life.

The triumvirate also aren’t afraid to pinpoint what went wrong with both Quantum of Solace and Spectre (literally the “troubled second-album syndrome”, a writers’ strike and a potential actors’ strike in the former’s case and director Sam Mendes’ frustration with “script issues” and a debilitating injury to Craig with regards to the latter), while Craig also opens up about how it was Jackman who helped him find the fun amidst the public scrutiny of playing Bond and Broccoli lets slip that they had to fight to keep the crowd pleasing homoerotic line, “who says it’s my first time?”, in Skyfall.

Craig also addresses “those comments” about preferring to slash his wrists, rather than return to the role after Spectre and there’s footage of his emotional farewell speech on the set of No Time to Die.

However, perhaps the most haunting and maybe insightful moment of Being Bond comes right at the end, when Broccoli, who has worked on the film series since she was a production assistant for 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, confesses that she “cannot imagine Bond after Daniel”, a reality we all now have to face.

Being Bond debuts on free-to-air-television tonight, Saturday, October 2, on TVNZ1 at 10.35pm. It is also available to stream on AppleTV+.