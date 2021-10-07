Battle: Los Angeles: The awful actioner that made alien invasion dull hits Amazon

Battle: Los Angeles (13+, 116mins) Directed by Jonathan Liebesman *½

Having completed more than 20 years as a marine, Staff Sergeant Michael Nantz (Aaron Eckhart) has decided to hand in his notice.

Reluctantly his boss agrees to his request, provided he finishes training his current charges and ensures they are combat ready. But even Nantz isn't prepared for the battle that's about to take place.

What seemed like an unprecedented meteor shower, first in Tokyo and then at 11 further locations around the world, has turned out to be a co-ordinated attack on the entire planet.

As Nantz and his troops are mobilised to face an unknown enemy, New York is already in ruins and the fate of San Francisco and San Diego is unknown. Fighting for their land, their home, their families and their country, the marines are one of America's last hopes against the alien invaders.

Despite being allegedly inspired by an incident involving unidentified aircraft during World War II and shot like military dramas Black Hawk Down and The Hurt Locker, South African director Jonathan Liebesman's (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel) film's clear influences are 1990s alien-bashing films Independence Day and Starship Troopers.

Supplied Aaron Eckhart stars in Battle: Los Angeles.

Filled with cliched characters (one grunt is about to get married, others have post-traumatic stress disorder) and backed by a cheesy synth and electric guitar-backed score, you could forgive Battle: Los Angeles for its jingoistic flag waving and hard sell on joining the military if it had a sense of humour. Unfortunately, it doesn't. Instead, this is a po-faced, trench-footed tale of derring-do in the face of a bland, faceless enemy who, designwise, are a cross between the Transformers and District 9's prawns.

Perhaps the lack of inspiration could be down to the feud the film-makers had with its original effects team, Colin and Greg Strause, who they accused of stealing ideas for their own invasion epic Skyline. Who knew alien invasion could be so dull?

Battle: Los Angeles is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.