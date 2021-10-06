Controlling Britney: No longer a clarion call, ThreeNow's doco still horrifying

REVIEW: The events in a California court in the past week may have made this documentary less of an urgent clarion call, but Controlling Britney (now streaming on ThreeNow) is still a fascinating and horrifying expose/primer on the 13-year “conservatorship” of Britney Spears.

For those living their best E!-Free life or living under a rock during the past year, in 2008, the former chart-topping singer was put under a court-ordered conservatorship, administered in the main by her father Jamie, after concerns were raised about her mental health and possible substance abuse due to a series of high-profile incidents.

It gave her dad significant powers over her life and finances – powers that many would argue were too great, too restrictive and, ultimately, were wielded in a way that were seemingly, clearly not in Britney’s best interests.

As with The New York Times’ previous effort Framing Britney Spears, this is a slickly presented, compelling argument, not only for how the former Mickey Mouse Club member and pop icon has been seemingly mistreated, but for the legislative reform of US conservatorships in general. That reason alone make this preferable over Netflix’s true-crime-over-the-teacups discussion and parade of Britney’s exes that was Britney vs Spears. They might have had some key confidantes (Adnan Ghalib and Sam Lutfi), but at least in Controlling, those talking have something relevant (and not necessarily just self-serving) – and often damning – to say.

READ MORE:

* Britney vs Spears: Netflix's deeply flawed, frustrating doco undermines itself

* 7 most shocking claims from the Controlling Britney Spears documentary

* Britney Spears tells all: The biggest bombshells from her conservatorship hearing

* Framing Britney: Haunting doco details Toxic culture's role in singer's fall



A direct comparison comes from the testimony of Britney’s long-term assistant Felicia Culotta. In vs Spears, she appears to tease much, but repeatedly stonewalls (“I don’t want to talk about that”). In Controlling, while still a somewhat jittery interviewee, she opens up about being told that Britney doesn’t want her anywhere near her on a major European tour, yet when they accidentally “meet”, she is greeted by a massive, excited bear hug.

She’s one of a number of interviewees here essentially testifying to the level of control Britney's father Jamie and management executives had over the performer’s life, loves, movements and conservations.

Supplied Footage of documentary I Am Britney Jean reminds us of just how miserable Britney Spears was in late 2013.

The two key people are former executive assistant and cybersecurity manager for security company Black Box (whose one major client was Jamie Spears) Alex Vlasov and Britney's Circus Tour promotional manager Dan George. Vlasov, in particular, offers jaw-dropping detail on how Britney’s calls were monitored, iPhone texts were mirrored onto an iPad and bugs installed in her home (including the bedroom). He also alleges being asked to wipe more than 180 hours of audio before a conservatorship check was about to take place.

George meanwhile recounts the tour’s intense schedule, questioning why, if the conservatorship was designed to protect her from harm and exploitation, and she was supposed to be so ill, was she being worked so hard?

Getty Britney Spears might have embarked on a global Circus Tour in 2009, but the administration of her conservatorship was arguably an even bigger one.

Equally damningly, running through Controlling’s appropriately slim 70-minute running time are Britney’s seemingly repeated attempts to express her opposition and concern about the conservatorship. The documentary’s on-camera face, The New York Times’ Liz Day regales us with leaked court documents and texts which spell out the singer’s frustrated efforts to be heard on the matter, while footage from E! docuseries I Am Britney Jean and documentary For the Record makes it pretty clear how unhappy she was about her situation.

In the end, you’re left wondering why nobody tried to do more earlier, before the Free Britney movement came along, and why the conservatorship wasn’t subject to greater media scrutiny in its early years. Like Framing, you can’t help but feel a little bit complicit in Britney’s plight when you see Iggy Azalea on a talkshow recount how both she and her lunch venue were extensively vetted before she could meet the Lucky singer and everyone in the studio just laughs it off as a "funny story”.

Getty 2008 documentary Britney: For the Record was supposed to showcase her triumphant return to making music again. Instead, it demonstrated how unhappy she was with the conservatorship. Yet no one did anything about it.

As the Controlling testimony piles up, Britney’s denial of sushi and her wardrobe manager raiding her own budget to buy a pair of Sketchers for her, seem far more heartbreaking than they perhaps should and make you feel like we all failed her.

And perhaps, beneath all the salacious, rage-inducing, traumatic details of this case, that’s the point – made at the documentary’s very end. If this can happen to one of the most famous people on the planet, what does that mean for the millions of others who are in vulnerable states and at the mercy of conservatorships that, if mishandled, result in situations that are most definitely not focused on their best interests?

Controlling Britney is now available to stream on ThreeNow.