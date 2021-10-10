Murder at the Cottage: A story told with a rare respect for the victim hits Neon

REVIEW: In 1996 the people of Schull, in County Cork, on Ireland’s south-western coast, were appalled to hear a brutal murder had been committed in their rohe.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was a French documentary film-maker and wife to a wealthy and influential French film industry titan. Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie (now streaming on Neon) is her story.

Sophie had been visiting Cork since she was a teenager – and although she would always be an outsider, she was also a well-liked, occasional resident of the harbourside village.

Schull has only 42 permanent residents, with the population swelling by hundreds over the summer, when “the rich people come, from England and Dublin”.

The peninsula upon the very tip of which Schull sits, is a wild and beautiful piece of land. It is no wonder that Sophie loved this place. Anyone with an artist’s soul would.

Into this rich, tragic and still ongoing case, came the Irish writer and film-maker Jim Sheridan, after a lifetime of telling the stories of these lands and people, with My Left Foot and In the Name of The Father still the best known.

Sheridan takes a writer’s course into the story of Sophie and the rich cast of characters around her, one of whom may still have her blood on his hands.

Supplied Irish playwright and film-maker Jim Sheridan is our guide to Murder at the Cottage.

Sheridan cements his friendships with a few of the locals, mostly while sitting comfortably beside the fireplace at the village pub, or walking the hills and coastlines that surrounded Sophie’s isolated cottage. Although the case has been covered in the more sensationalist Netflix series Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, Sheridan's patience and empathy here uncovers personality and detail that the flashier show never could.

Other stories crop up, new ideas and theories are aired, but all the while, we know that there is one man who is almost universally believed to be the killer – and he is still living in Ireland, as he avoids the efforts of the French government to extradite him to stand trial for Sophie’s murder in Paris.

Supplied Murder at the Cottage investigates the last days and death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Murder at the Cottage is an unlikely five-part series. It is a story without an end, presented to us by a true filmmaker.

There’s not much out there in the algorithms of the true crime genre we could describe as poetic or really insightful, but I reckon this series is. It is a story told with a rare respect for the victim – and a matching respect for the heartbreak of the people who became part of her story. Very recommended.

Murder at the Cottage is now available to stream on Neon.