Appointment Viewing: The week's best free-to-air and Sky TV programming

There’s a surge of new reality television programming this week and frankly, puppies and cupcakes might be just what we all need. The Great Kiwi Bake Off (Thursday, October 14, 7.30pm, TVNZ 1) returns with 10 fresh contestants donning their pinnies to impress judges and hopefully inspire us to try something new (rather than make us feel guilty for not being focaccia aficionados). Filmed at a sweet-looking spot in Muriwai, hosts Hayley Sproull and Madeleine Sami trade puns (will they rise to the challenge etc) and keep it wholesome, as the keen caterers whip up crusts and cakes for glory, rather than dough.

Supplied Hayley Sproull is one of the co-hosts of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Supplied Martin Clunes is the narrator of the new Kiwi documentary series Barkley Manor.

Pampering pooches and pandering to puppies is the order of business at doggy daycare Barkley Manor (Monday, October 18, 8pm, TVNZ 1). Narrated by devoted dog lover Martin Clunes, this 10-part documentary-series takes us inside the 150 acre retreat north of Auckland, where fortunate four-legged friends are treated like royalty. There’s training and grooming, a nursery and country park overnight stays. It’s so flash, puppies get divided into houses like at private school and even get end-of-year photos wearing their best ribbons! It’s bound to be delightful.

It’s been a wild year in weather across the globe, which isn’t great news for the planet, but does mean Storm Rising (Monday, October 18, 9.30pm, National Geographic) will be jam-packed with jaw-dropping footage. Kind of like ambulance chasers, but with a meteorological fetish, Mike Theiss and Reed Timmer run around America capturing the most terrifying weather events they can find and turning them into episodes with charming titles like New Breed Of Storms, Hurricane Double Threat and Overnight Disaster. From tornadoes in March to mudslides in December, 2020 was a hectic year for the atmosphere.

Supplied Will Smith is forced to battle himself in Gemini Man.

After saving the world from aliens (Independence Day), battling the zombie virus (I Am Legend) and defeating the robot revolution (I, Robot) Will Smith has no one left to fight except himself and that’s exactly the plot of Gemini Man (Sunday, October 17, 8.30pm, Three). At 51, his character is ready to call it a day on his career as a professional assassin, but the people he works for aren’t keen to let him live out his retirement in peace. But he’s the best there is, so who can they send to guarantee the job gets done? What about a younger version of himself? Brilliant! Directed by Ang Lee, this is a solid action thriller.

You might think you know everything there is to know about him, but The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne (Thursday, October 14, 8.35pm, Prime) is a serious documentary that might cast a new light on the superstar. A working class guy from Birmingham who suffered crippling shyness and debilitating dyslexia, he found enough courage and confidence in bottles of booze to become one of the most iconic front people in rock history. Featuring self analytical interviews from the present and illuminating interviews from his youth, this film paints a picture of dual personalities, the man born John and “Ozzy” living side-by-side in the same body.

Supplied Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon is regarded by many critics as one of the most influential movies ever made.

Famous for being the movie that prompted the Academy Awards to include a Best Foreign Film category, Rashomon (Sunday, October 17, 8.30pm, Māori TV) is the 1950 Akira Kurosawa film that introduced the world to Japanese cinema. There’s been a murder in the forest and a samurai is dead, but who’s telling the truth? The bandit, the wife, the samurai or the woodcutter? Told from four different perspectives by unreliable narrators, this classic, black-and-white film is regarded by many critics as one of the most influential movies ever made.

The coolest princess in the Disney canon, Moana (Saturday, October 16, 7pm, TVNZ 2) is pure joy to watch and an awesome celebration of Pacific culture. Dwayne Johnson stars as Māui, but the real star is the young princess chosen by the ocean to save her people. Adventuring fun for the whole family and a great film to play “spot the Kiwi”, thanks to choice turns from Temuera Morrison, Rachel House and Oscar Kightley, as well as Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, a shallow crab obsessed with shiny things.