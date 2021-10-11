Angela Black: Joanne Froggatt, and viewers, suffer more misery in new TVNZ drama

REVIEW: Screenwriting brothers Harry and Jack Williams put Joanne Froggatt through more misery with their latest domestic thriller.

Having subjected the former Downton Abbey star to two seasons of physical threats and mental torture on the sometimes lurid Liar, they may have finally gone too far with Angela Black (which begins streaming at 10am on Monday, October 11 on TVNZ OnDemand).

This is overwrought, terribly telegraphed drama, which feels like a deliberately targeted cross between Liar, You and Doctor Foster. As with the far superior Vigil, it plays on viewer’s familiarity with the leading lady’s previous roles, but Angela Black lacks any kind of originality, subtlety or wit. This is unrelentingly morose, foreboding, dark viewing, almost cynically calculated to keep the viewer constantly on edge.

And just as Liar made use of Ioan Gruffudd’s mix of nice guy charm and intensity, this taps into the perception of Dutchman Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant, The Haunting of Hill House) as smouldering, sophisticated and potentially secretive. He’s just swarthy enough to be suspicious, just sufficiently sexily dishevelled to be duplicitous.

We first meet the Blacks, as they host another couple for dinner in their designer home. As the conversation turns from coaster use to hippo attacks and sweat, Angela (Froggatt) accidentally lets slip that husband Olivier (Huisman) had been on the golf course, rather than attend a lunch meeting.

After their guests have gone, he confronts her, claiming she “deliberately embarrassed” him. Before she even has a chance to apologise, he lashes out, leaving her with bruises and missing a tooth.

Arriving at her animal shelter employment the following morning, she waives away any concerns with a cover story blaming one of her two boys and a door, but the attack has clearly left her shaken as she recklessly unmuzzles a potentially dangerous dog and then struggles to deal with the disappointment of her kids preferring trick-or-treating with friends to going door-to-door with her.

As she attempts to drown her sorrows with a contemplative outdoor drink, she’s approached by Ed (Samuel Adewunmi). Offering a kindly ear, he urges her to report Olivier to the police.

“I’m fine,” she responds. “Yeah, until the next time,” comes the slightly cynical response.

The truth is, he’s right, it has happened before. Previously, it was fractured ribs she’d suffered – and she’d actually briefly departed with the kids in tow, returning only after Olivier had promised it would never happen again.

Now, feeling betrayed once more, she barely listens to his admissions that, “I could do better, I will do better” and hardly registers the envelope full of cash shoved under her pillow.

A shock though comes the next day when she finds Ed waiting at a local park for her. Revealing that he had been following her for the past two months at Olivier’s behest, he confesses that her husband has plans to divorce her and take full custody of their children.

“He wants to paint you as an unfit mother,” he warns, before giving her the name of the lawyer Olivier has been consulting with.

Back home, while Olivier continues to outwardly show signs of wanting to seek forgiveness and attempt reconciliation after this latest act of violence, a furtive peek at his cellphone contacts reveals Angela’s worst fears. Just as Ed said, he’s had regular conversations with one of Britain’s top divorce attorneys.

Supplied Samuel Adewunmi, Joanne Froggatt and Michiel Huisman star in Angela Black.

With its incessant, unsettling score, ominous animal imagery and Froggatt’s performance set to maximum jitteriness, everything about Angela Black just feels a little too manipulative, a touch too unsubtle.

It may find more of an equilibrium as the six-part series progresses, but I’d severely doubt it. More likely, the tension will only ratchet up from here, with plenty unbelievable twists and tired old tropes, before it all ends in tears and an over-the-top final confrontation. I hope I’m wrong, but, on the opening evidence, it seems highly unlikely.

Angela Black begins streaming on TVNZ OnDemand on October 11.