The French Connection: Why this magnificent movie always reminds me of New York

REVIEW: Back in 2016, I took my first trip to New York City.

I stayed for three or four months before work brought me back to Aotearoa. But the place was in my blood by then and, for the next three years, I got back to New York at least a couple of times a year – and specifically to Brooklyn and the streets around Bushwick and Bed/Stuy that had begun to feel like a second home.

I've got good friends there, a few favourite places to get a coffee and a network of streets, bike paths and sidewalks that I can navigate pretty well. And, of course, I have a favourite bar.

It's nestled under the girders and beams that somehow keep the platforms of Myrtle Ave station from crashing onto the road beneath. The music is diverse and raucous, the staff are openly hostile until they decide to like you and the tables are stained with the memories of a thousand spilled drinks and the boots that jumped up and danced as those drinks ran onto the floor.

It is, in short, exactly the sort of bar I like very much. But the night I fell in love with it, was the night a friend of mine just casually said “yeah, the car chase in The French Connection was filmed outside”. At which point, an infatuation was born that hasn't faded to this day. I miss that place. And I love that film.

The French Connection, unbelievably, turns 50 this year. The film was based – pretty baggily - on the true story of two NYPD detectives who noticed one local restaurateur who appeared to have friends higher up the mob food chain than seemed normal. Following a hunch, the pair eventually unpicked an international heroin smuggling ring and netted the biggest – at the time – seizure of the drug in US history.

Writer Ernest Tidyman – the creator of Shaft – adapted the story into a loose, propulsive and occasionally impenetrable fly-on-the-wall narrative, which director William Friedkin presented via a close, inquisitive camera that travels along with Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider's detectives.

The French Connection won the Academy Awards for best picture, actor, screenplay and editing. Friedkin would go on to make The Exorcist, while Scheider would star in Jaws and Hackman became one of the biggest stars of the next few decades.

And that car chase will always be one of the very best ever filmed. I just miss peering over the edge of my beer and looking out to where it unfolded.

The French Connection predates – by a couple of years – The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon and Mean Streets, but it helped to clear a path for a generation of smart, gritty, literate and uncompromising dramas to get made – and to get seen.

The French Connection is now available to stream on Disney+, GooglePlay and iTunes.