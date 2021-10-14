You: It's Dexter-meets-Desperate Housewives as Joe and Love return to Netflix

SPOILER ALERT – REVIEW: As he’s proven over the course of two seasons, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will do anything for the right “one”.

But as the third season of You (now streaming on Netflix) opens, he’s facing his toughest challenge yet, enduring “fake plastic suburban hell” in a “soulless” wealthy suburb outside San Francisco.

Sure he might have finally found somebody happy to soak up all the attention he can lavish on her, but Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) has issues of her own.

She has a tendency to kill those people she doesn’t like, or feels threatened by.

Still, with Love pregnant, at least there’s the prospect of a daughter to watch over and protect, Joe consoles himself.

But even that is ripped away at the birth, when it turns out they’d been given faulty advice –and Henry arrives.

Supplied Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) discover life in the suburbs isn’t easy, in the third season of You.

Throwing himself into the drudgery of parenthood – “Groundhog Day written by Jean Paul Satre”, as he muses – he tries to make a connection with his son.

But all reading The Great Gadsby to him does is make Joe fantasise about his “green light at the end of the dock”, glamorous next door neighbour Natalie (Michaele McManus).

Shocked when she presents him with both nappies and condoms while he has a rare, quiet moment in the local supermarket car park, he’s even more intrigued when a “stake out” at the library ends with her leaving him a copy of Tender is the Night.

However, he wonders, is this recommended reading material, an invitation, or a warning?

With it’s highly charged premise, twists and turns and potential for top-notch melodrama, it’s easy, even for the newbies, to see the appeal of Sera Gamble (Supernatural, Aquarius) and Greg Berlanti’s (Dawson’s Creek, Supergirl) crime-filled romantic drama.

Supplied Love and Joe’s glamorous next door neighbour Natalie (Michaele McManus) causes a stir on the latest season of You.

Fans of Dexter may find the internal-monologue-heavy scripts, psychological conundrums and constant state of unease somewhat familiar, but like Michael C. Hall’s magnificent creation, Badgley (Gossip Girl) is a perfect blend of charisma and creepiness.

With a shift towards domesticity with another equally troubled persona, there are also certain similarities to Dexter’s less-beloved later seasons, especially his relationships with Lumen (Julia Styles) and Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), although at least here there’s a much stronger focus on the misadventures of Love, culminating in a nasty, but effective twist at the end of this season’s first episode.

In this new setting, You also gives off a distinctly Desperate Housewives vibe. The “safest neighbourhood in the Golden State” might be a “white picket purgatory” to Joe, but is filled is nosy neighbours and Mom-fluencers, tech entrepreneurs and realtors who seem certain to be hiding a bevvy of lurid secrets.

On the evidence of the early parts of season three, the result is schlocky, subversive fun, a series that, while certainly not for everyone, even if you’re not already a fan, could become your new obsession, at least until the return of the real Dexter next month.

You begins streaming on Netflix on the evening of October 15.