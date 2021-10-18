I Know What You Did Last Summer: Amazon's update for the Riverdale-generation

I Know What You Did Last Summer is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

REVIEW: It was THE star-studded slasher flick of 1997.

The film that brought together Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Prinze Jr. and placed them all in peril as Scream scribe Kevin Williamson twisted the knife on their characters’ guilt in covering up a fatal car crash.

But while I Know What You Did Last Summer was a box-office smashing, sequel-spawning success, it removed the nuance and edge from its source material, Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, replacing it with a hook-wielding, souwester-sporting serial killer.

Now a new eight-part TV series (now screening on Amazon Prime Video) aims to hew something closer to the book, while updating it for yet another generation. It’s still the fallout from a graduation night indiscretion, but there’s a snap, crackle and pop to newbie screenwriter Sara Goodman’s version that should secure this series’ binge-worthy status.

At its heart, this Summer is the tale of two disparate sisters – Lennon and Alison (both smartly played with sufficient differences by Jumanji: The Next Level star Madison Iseman).

While Lennon is a wild child, more than happy to get what she wants by any means necessary, Alison is far more conventional and circumspect, afraid of the consequences of any action that might be considered risky.

As the final days of their Hawaiian high schooling play out, they are facing very different futures. Alison is headed to university in Michigan, while Lennon is sure she’ll find something to keep her occupied.

Supplied Amazon’s new I Know What You Did Last Summer series is not the po-faced answer to Scream that lured in Party of Five and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans to their doom, but rather a vibrant, engrossing mystery.

But on what could be their final night together, their sometimes fractious relationship threatens to boil over. While urging Alison to let herself go “for one night” and finally tell her long-term crush Dylan (Ezekiel Goodman) how she really feels, Lennon lets slip that she has actually slept with him, sending Alison into a rage.

After the pair thrash out their differences with increasing hostility, the party as a whole ends early when the police arrive, suspicious that there might be some illegal substances being partaken of. However, as a carload of five flee the scene, they accidentally hit something on the coastal road. And while they are initially convinced it is a goat, that just proves to be wishful thinking.

Worried about how the incident might affect their futures, the quintet decide to dispose of the body and make a pact of silence. Fast-forward to a year later, and while it seems like they might have gotten away with it, a message on a mirror and bloody goat’s head in a closet suggests otherwise.

Supplied Madison Iseman pulls double duty in I Know What You Did Last Summer.

To say any more would be to give away the clever twists which come early in this Last Summer for the Riverdale-generation.

This is not the po-faced answer to Scream that lured in Party of Five and Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans to their doom, but rather a vibrant, engrossing mystery that replays certain scenes from different angles and, thanks largely to the brilliant Iseman, initially at least, keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Sure while the cast is diverse, there is a certain amount of caricature predictability about their personalities, but there’s also enough intrigue in the fractured narrative to get you hooked and keep you there, even if that takes until nearly our own summer arrives.

