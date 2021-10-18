Body of Lies: The terrifically taut thriller when Leo met Russell hits Netflix

Body of Lies is now available to stream on Netflix.

Body of Lies (16+, 128mins) Directed by Ridley Scott * * * *

Far from winning the war on terror, all the American activity in Afghanistan and Iraq had done in the first few years after 9/11 was make terrorism real, present, deadly and persistent.

Rather than unconnected groups of radicals, we now had global conflagrations that require constant diligence to suppress.

"Americans are sick and tired of a minute's silence at a ball game, they just want to be told the war's over." That's the theory posited by Near East division head Ed Hoffman in David Ignatius's 2007 American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-centred novel, transformed a year later into this taut thriller.

As in the book, Body is the tale of recently divorced CIA Near East operative Roger Ferris (Leonardo DiCaprio). Young, agile and able to speak Arabic, he is an expert at gathering intelligence. His skills have now become particularly valuable.

Under the leadership of Al-Saleem (Alon Abutbul), a terror organisation has begun targeting Europe. Amsterdam and Manchester already have death tolls, and no one knows who is next. All of the CIA's surveillance gadgets can't help – the terror group has turned its back on technology, preferring more traditional, human methods of contact – which means operatives on the ground are the only way of arresting the carnage.

With its grainy visuals, hand-held camerawork, obsession with surveillance tools and pyrotechnic glee, you could be forgiving for thinking you were watching a film by that other Scott brother, the late Tony (Deja Vu, Enemy of the State) not Sir Ridley.

And, indeed, Body's central storyline and main characters bear a striking similarity to Tony's 2001 thriller, Spy Game. However, that film seemed out of date when it was released. Here, thanks to a sensibility and style stolen from Bond and Bourne, a tightly wound travelogue (taking in England, Iraq, Jordan, Turkey, the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and Syria) and a pair of powerhouse performances, Body seemed fresh, vibrant and relevant when it hit cinemas.

Ignatius and screenwriter William Monahan's (The Departed) wider approach makes this seem less of a Muslim bash than, say, 2007’s The Kingdom and more like Syriana for action fans. Nothing is neat and straightforward, characters suffer setbacks and have flaws. Plus, Monahan gives them some choice dialogue, particularly a bulked-up Crowe. "You might have invented algebra, but we're the guys who worked out how to use it," he sneers at one point.

Looking like a cross between Beau Bridges, John Laroquette and Val Kilmer, his intelligence-boss character is sidelined for most of the film, but he still dominates all his scenes.

Not that DiCaprio is a shrinking violet. Here, he finds himself blown up, shot at and bitten by diseased dogs. As with Blood Diamond, some of his traditional fans may struggle with his slightly less-than-saintly character and his dodgy looking beard, but he proves why he was such a reliable, thoughtful lead in a cut-through-the- jargon-for-the-audience role that would normally be taken by Denzel Washington, if this was directed by that other Scott.

With its grainy visuals, hand-held camerawork, obsession with surveillance tools and pyrotechnic glee, you could be forgiving for thinking you were watching a film by the late Tony, not Sir Ridley Scott.

Meanwhile, the impressive supporting cast includes Mark Strong (Cruella), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name).

It's not perfect – a romantic subplot leads to predictable consequences, while Marc Streitenfeld's (American Gangster) score slights over-eggs the pudding, but, even 13 years on, Body is a more than satisfying spy thriller.

