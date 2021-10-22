Dollface: Kat Dennings' hilarious comedy series comes to Disney+

Dollface is now available to stream on Disney+

Dollface

Kat Dennings stars in this 2019 comedy series that puts a spotlight on female friendships.

After being dumped by her boyfriend of five years, Jules realises she has alienated herself from her college besties (played by Brenda Song and Shay Mitchell). And so begins her comical journey to rebuilding her friendships and going after what she wants.

The show knows how to laugh at itself, making fun of all the #squadgoals hashtags, Goop-like wellness trends and Sunday brunch dates that have become synonymous with millennial women.

Supplied Kat Dennings is the star of Dollface.

READ MORE:

* The French Connection: Why this magnificent movie always reminds me of New York

* Eight great movies that are 25 next year (and where you can watch them)

* Fauci: Disney+ doco looks at public and private life of the man who defied Trump



Under Wraps is now available to stream on Disney+

Under Wraps

Halloween content is continuing to ramp up in the lead up to October 31.

This latest additionis a spooky PG-rated film that’s suitable for the whole family. It follows 12-year-old friends Marshall, Gilbert and Amy, who accidentally revive a mummy they find in a neighbour’s basement. From there, the race is on to get Harold the mummy back to his resting place before the clock strikes midnight on Halloween.

101 Dalmatians is now available to stream on Disney+

101 Dalmatians

With so much fanfare still surrounding the recently-released film Cruella, now feels like a great time to revisit the sweet animated version that started it all.

This 1961 Disney classic sees outrageous villain Cruella de Vil capture all of the dalmatians in London. The adorable pups are not happy about this, so set off on a quest to be reunited with their families.

If you’re after something a little more lively – production wise – the 1996 Glenn Close-starring, live-action adaptation is also available on the platform.

Supplied Rob Lowe headlines 9-1-1 Lone Star.

9-1-1 Lone Star

Who doesn’t love a bit of Rob Lowe? Nobody. That is the only correct answer.

9-1-1 Lone Star centres around Manhattan firefighter Owen (Lowe), who was the only survivor when his firehouse burned down 20 years ago. Fast-forward to now and the same tragedy has played out in Austin, Texas. Owen makes the move south after being called in to help the community recover, but the locals aren’t so sure about his “woke” New York City values.

The show is expertly dotted with witty Lowe quips that provide much-needed comic relief amongst the chaos and turmoil.

America's Funniest Home Videos has been entertaining audiences since 1989.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Ah yes, the show that lets us indulge in the universally beloved pastime of laughing at other people’s clumsy errors.

This existed long before such humour was easily accessible on TikTok or Reddit, something that gives seasons 12 through 23 (2002-2012) of America’s Funniest Home Videos a real nostalgic charm.

It might not be the show you’ll come to binge à la Scandal, but it is extremely fun to dip in and out of from time-to -time, when you need some cheap laughs and easy viewing.