Cobra: The flawed, but flamboyant British thriller returns to Neon for season 2

Season 2 of Cobra is now available to stream on Neon.

Cobra

The writers of this British thriller decided against a potential pandemic storyline for season two because they thought it a would make boring television. Perhaps they’re right.

Instead, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) and his crack team of crisis contingency planners are dealing with a cyber-attack that threatens the national grid, an earthquake off the coast of Kent causing widespread flooding and Russian spies committing crimes on British soil.

Cobra packs in too much exposition and information to feel natural, instead it plays like an Aaron Sorkin script, staged, but not without intrigue. So it’s got flaws, but there are great actors and performances (David Haig and Richard Dormer in particular), the plot moves fast, with plenty of new, explosive events to keep you watching to find out what happens and enough political scandal that mirrors reality to make it a titillating take on what happens in British politics behind closed doors.

Supplied Robert Carlyle plays Cobra’s British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland.

The Dry is now available to stream on Neon.

The Dry

“When you’ve been lying about something so long, it becomes second nature.”

The truth is as elusive as life-giving rain in The Dry, an outback murder mystery that keeps you guessing right until the end.

Following the death of a young family (including his best childhood friend), Eric Bana returns to the tiny drought-ridden town he grew up in. He’s a detective now, but that isn’t going to win him any favours amongst the locals, many of whom think he may have had something to do with the murder of a teenage girl 20 years previous. It’s gripping and brooding, but with likeable characters, understated Aussie dialogue and some seriously creepy music courtesy of Peter Raeburn (Blue Valentine, Under The Skin, Breaking The Waves).

This is top-notch stuff, unless you don’t like murder mysteries, or dark, small town drama ,in which case, may I interest you in a movie about a beauty pageant?

20th Century Fox Misbehaviour is now available to stream on Neon.

Misbehaviour

It was the year Miss World got woke. Well, not woke exactly, but it got a big wake-up call.

Based on a true story, Misbehaviour has the tension and momentum of a heist film, but all that gets stolen is Bob Hope’s thunder and the previously unimpeded dominance of the patriarchy.

In 1970, the Miss World contest in London liked to think of itself as “family entertainment”, but found itself facing political opposition from “progressive” voices. Anti-apartheid groups were putting pressure on them to exclude South Africa and there were protests from the women's liberation movement who were angry for patently obvious reasons.

It’s great. The costumes and dialogue and story all meld perfectly, Keira Knightley goes from a prim and proper student to a righteously incensed insurgent and Greg Kinnear (with an enormous fake nose) does an excellent job of painting Bob Hope as an unrelenting misogynist.

SONY Money Monster is now available to stream on Neon.

Money Monster

Starring both George Clooney and Julia Roberts and with Jodie Foster in the director’s chair, this sets expectations high and doesn’t disappoint.

Clooney plays Lee Gates, a fast-talking financial network TV host who has about as much integrity as you expect from a TV money guy. Roberts plays his cool, clear-headed producer whose day becomes infinitely more complicated when a gunman breaks into their live show and takes Gates hostage.

Unfolding in real time, this stays taut throughout its 90 minutes, aided greatly by a convincing performance from Jack O’Connell as the distraught desperado who turns a shiny TV studio into Dog Day Afternoon.

Taking square aim at stock markets, traders and the way the finance industry takes advantage of ordinary people like us, it’s a slick, satisfying thriller.

Supplied What Happened, Brittany Murphy? is now available to stream on Neon.

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?

Tragic, frustrating and ultimately unfulfilling, this is a two-part documentary exploring the actress’ bright career and her early expiration at just 32. T

he autopsy says pneumonia, anaemia and a cocktail of over-the-counter drugs killed her, but rumours persist about the possibility of foul play. Her husband, Simon Monjack was suspicious for many reasons and his death just months afterwards from the same causes still seems a remarkable coincidence.

Then there’s the Larry King interview Monjack did with Murphy’s mother, which is all kinds of weird and this documentary speculates their relationship may have been something more.

The more you watch, the more questions you have and, ultimately, that’s the unfulfilling part, because although questions abound and this programme drops hints and crumbs, coincidences and clues, there’s no smoking gun, just smoke.